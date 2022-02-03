Milky Fade Spot & Scar Serum | $45 | Blume



I’m a big fan of Blume and can tell you its Meltdown Acne Oil does wonders. It’s an actual miracle in a tiny little bottle. When I heard Blume had added to its line of wonder products, I was intrigued. The Milky Fade Spot & Scar Serum is the new product to change your life and clear your skin, thanks to the company owned and operated by two sisters.

Advertisement

These sisters know all too well the horrors of skin changes thanks to the hormonal changes of being a woman and even just daily stress that can alter a complexion. If you’re someone whose skin had a few rough years of trouble with a scaring, discoloration, or random unwanted spots, the Milky Fade Spot & Scar Serum is just what you need. Scarring and hyperpigmentation can wreak havoc on your self-esteem, but Blume says, “No more!”

While you sleep or go about your day, this skin-strengthening product works hard to remove obstinate spots of all kinds while naturally renewing and protecting your skin’s barrier. Soothe irritated areas and draw out redness while smoothing your skin’s texture and returning it to a healthy balance. The main ingredients include Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Centella Asiatica, Hyaluronic Acid, and Bilberry. Each of these plays a vital role in getting your face back to its beautiful glowing form. Confidence does come from the inside, but having a little help from time to time is nothing to be ashamed about, and the Milky Fade Serum is happy to lend a relieving hand.

