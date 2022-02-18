Like it or not, ever since Apple thought it would be funny to axe the headphone jack we all knew and loved, true wireless earbuds have pretty much been the de facto way to enjoy audio entertainment—with the exception of a select pool of Gen Z TikTok influencers. And while most Apple users will point you in the direction of the most recent AirPods sale, Apple’s flagship buds aren’t always the answer. There are plenty of other, perfectly good headphones you can pop in your ears and pump up the bass if you want let out a long, hard cry to the latest Mitski album or subject yourself to an endless stream of misinformation listening to your favorite podcasts.



That said, as an everyday AirPods Pro user, I don’t exactly have a range of experience with other brands and models. I like what I like and I’m sticking to it. So instead of making my own recommendations (outside of AirPods Pro, of course), I asked my friends in tech media what they’re using as they vibe out to lo-fi hip-hop mixes on YouTube while they work. Or, in some cases, while they exercise or commute. To help you find the best true wireless headphones, allow me to introduce you to a few of them.

“It just works” is a common phrase that gets thrown around a lot, often facetiously these days, to describe Apple products. It’s something Steve Jobs used to say when he took the stage at the annual WWDC keynote, but now it’s mostly said in jest when an Apple product fails to make good on that promise.

The AirPods Pro, on the other hand, do “just work” for the most part. Even if you’re not locked into the ecosystem already, they’ll connect to all of your devices without the hurdle of putting them into pairing mode. I use mine for everything from my iPhone to my TV to my Nintendo Switch, and apart from a few anomalies, doing so is effortless.

The sound quality surprised me too when I first tried them. They sounded just as good, if not better, than the Bose SoundSport Free I had before. Whereas I used to listen to music in the background at work with a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4s, I’ve gotten lazy as of late, opting instead for the easier-to-connect AirPods Pro, and to my untrained baby ears, the difference in quality has been negligible. Even the noise cancelation is on par with some over-ear ANC headphones I’ve used in the past, and the force sensor puts me in complete control of what I’m hearing. - Gabe Carey

As I wrote in my review, the Beats Fit Pro are the AirPods I always wanted Apple to make. They have all the same key features as the AirPods Pro—including active noise cancelation and a Transparency mode—in addition to better controls and a softer, more secure fit. But most importantly, they come in actual colors, and my Stone Purple (read: pink) model is a refreshing change from the drab white AirPods I’ve been wearing for years. And while prices don’t mean much when everything’s always on sale, it doesn’t hurt that the $199 Fit Pro retail for $50 less than the AirPods Pro. - Mike Andronico



I’ve been using Jabra’s Elite series true wireless earbuds for years, and that’s because they’re ultra-comfortable, affordable, and the battery lasts so long. I’m sort of an audio snob, so options like the AirPods or Beats don’t work for me. Jabra’s true wireless buds come with an app so you can control your levels depending on what you’re listening to, and the default is a clean slate that makes all genres of music sound great. I have the Jabra Elite 75ts, which are entirely noise canceling with the option to turn on hear-through (ideal for when you’re waiting for your stop on the bus). They feel great in my ears and stay in there through runs and upside-down yoga practices, staying flush with my ears so a hat or earmuffs aren’t uncomfortable overtop. The battery also lasts up to 28 hours with the included charging case and 5.5 hours on its own—perfect for the workday. I recommend these buds for anyone who struggles with a comfy fit for earbuds, wants serious noise cancelation, and likes a lo-fi look. - Zoë Hannah



Why do I love Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2? Let me count the ways. They’re small and come in various colors, including purple and olive green. They’re comfortable enough to wear through an hours-long meeting or fall asleep at night to ambient sounds—just make sure to account for them in the morning. The case is Qi-compatible, and I can plop it down on any of the wireless charging pads in my house to give the battery a boost before I head out the door. I also love that there are a ridiculous amount of after-market silicone covers to make the Galaxy Buds 2 case look like Kirby. - Florence Ion



I reviewed these Bose Frames last year and the sporty Tempo version is excellent for outdoor fitness junkies. I go into why in my review, but the gist is they get you good sound quality without sacrificing your situational awareness. All these fitness earbuds say they have good ambient mode, but they’re lying. I’m also not a huge fan of bone conduction—they’re not good if you like strong bass while working out. They’re pricey, but in my humble opinion, well worth the investment. - Victoria Song