Featured Deal: Neon Pink & Neon Green Joy-Con (L)/(R) | $69 | GameStop

These are the best Nintendo Switch deals for August 2021.

Even with summer here, it’s still prime time to find a comfy spot inside and lose yourself in a great game. Luckily, you can find some killer deals on Switch games right now, including a mix of recent and older releases.

The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are both a marvel of engineering. The brilliance is in their adaptability be it as part of the handheld, part of the grip controller, held sideways individually, or swung around with motion. Though the most remarkable thing to come out of these Joy-Cons are the wide variety of colors they’re offered in. You can get yourself these neon pink and neon green ones for $10 off at GameStop. The price will be reflected as $69 after adding to your cart.

Last year, Nickelodeon released this Mario Kart-esque kart racer starring a cast of character from Nickelodeon shows spanning decades—Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix. Later this year, we’re getting a competitive platform fighter starring many of those same characters and more in a genre of game I’m gonna refer to as “smashbros-like.” Who knows if this is only the beginning. Before we know it, we’ll have a Nickelodeon Golf and Nickelodeon Tennis. Then we’ll start getting Super Spongebob Odyssey, The Legend of Helga: Breath of the Football Head, and Rocko’s Modern Crossing: New Heffer-izons. Nickelodeon is gunning for Nintendo, and it all starts here with Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix for $20.

Discounted gift cards are great. You’re buying money for less money than its worth. Brilliant. You can grab a $35 Nintendo gift card for $30 at Eneba when using the promo code NINTENDO35PROMO. This is great news.

It’s scary appropriate that Luigi’s Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch is dropping its price. Much like Luigi, we are all now cowering in fear as we return to public settings and strangers get a little to close to us. Less scary, however, is the fact that you can pick up this for $19 off at Target.

Play the same Olympic events you watch on the TV with Sega’s officially-licensed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Switch. It includes 18 events with a mostly realistic approach, although the inclusion of wacky costumes—including a silly Sonic the Hedgehog one—should help boost the fun a bit. Save $10 right now.



Just released on Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword first debuted on Wii and is a fully-fledged fantasy adventure that can keep you busy while we wait for next year’s Breath of the Wild sequel. It’s been enhanced for the Switch and is already $10 off at Amazon.



Save $25 off the regular retail price for the new augmented reality, physical-meets-digital Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which lets you build a course around your home and then command an RC kart via your Switch. It was tough to find over the holidays, but now the Mario and Luigi version are both nicely discounted.



Just released in December, Ubisoft’s Immortals Fenyx Rising is an open-world adventure inspired by Greek mythology as much as it is Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It hails from the developers of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but is tighter in focus, cartoonish in style, and pretty funny to boot. It’s more than half off at Amazon.



Nintendo made another all-time great with Super Mario Odyssey, a larger-scale exploration of the series’ 3D branch. It has a bit more of a sandbox feel within large, open environments that are widely varied, and feels as wondrously creative as past gems like Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Galaxy. Save $20 at Amazon.



The Switch still hasn’t gotten Atlus’ celebrated PS4 role-playing odyssey Persona 5, but this recent spinoff Persona 5 Strikers just landed on Nintendo’s console. It keeps the stylish look and cool vibe of the original game with more action-oriented combat, and right now it’s $35 off.



New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is an updated rendition of the Wii U original, delivering a classic-feeling side-scrolling Mario game with modern graphics. You can play with up to four players, plus the Switch version has extra accessibility features to help younger players start playing quickly. It’s $19 off right now.



One of this year’s best-reviewed Switch games, Monster Hunter Rise delivers a totally new edition of Capcom’s beloved action-adventure series, letting you team up with allies as you amass loot and take down massive beasties. Save nearly $13 off at Amazon right now.

