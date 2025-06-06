The Switch 2 is Here! Time to Stock Up on Some Freaking GAMES Dude

Happy Nintendo Switch 2 launch weekend! Thursday of this week, the latest console from Nintendo officially hit storefronts for purchase and pickup. Many folks were able to secure their Switch 2 on launch day, others are still waiting for delivery. However, regardless of when exactly your console arrives, you’re going to want to make sure you have some great games to boot up. Let’s break down some of the awesome stuff already available or set to release later this year.

Nintendo has three different types of games for the Switch 2. The first of which are exclusives to the console—games you can only play on the Switch 2. Next are Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of Nintendo Switch games. These are titles that released in the previous generation but are getting both performance and feature enhancements. Last, we have good ol’ Switch games. The Switch 2 is backwards compatible and will be able to play most games you picked up on you Switch 1. Well, I guess four actually when you consider games that released on other platforms but are finally making their way to Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusives

Here we have some of the hot new Switch 2 releases that are either out now are set to come out soon.

Mario Kart World

This is the big one. Nintendo wants to move units. How are they going to do that? Well, by finally delivering a follow-up to one of its most successful franchises in its history. Mario Kart World expands on this kar-racer’s winning formula by adding an all-new free roam mode and interconnecting every track in a massive open world. Also, you can drive as a cow.

Donkey Kong Bananza

Everyone’s favorite ape in a tie is back. This is DK’s first time back in a 3D platformer since the Nintendo 64 days, and now he has a brand new look. Donkey Kong Bananza looks to be a spiritual successor to Super Mario Odyssey and is rumored to have been developed by the same team. The game has you playing as DK, busting through just about everything with your fists to make the path forward yourself. Available for preorder now, releases July 17.

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Here we have some games that were first released on the Switch but will be even better on the Switch 2.

Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV

Mario Party is always a grand ol’ time. The Switch 2 version of the latest Mario Party adds in all-new features and game modes. One of the new gimmicks of the Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers is its mouse controls—a perfect fit for minigames. The Jamoboree TV expansion adds those along with games built around the system’s built-in microphone, as well as integrating the optional Nintendo Switch 2 camera. Available for preorder now, releases July 24.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

This launch title for the Nintendo Switch is still just as good as it was when it came out back in 2017. The Switch 2 edition adds in Zelda Notes which is a game-specific service within the Nintendo Switch app. It provides you with a minimap and ways to track your progress, like finding all those dang Korok seeds.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The sequel to 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild thrusts you back into Hyrule with some all-new powers, including UltraHand—an ability allowing you to combine objects in the world to engineer solutions to puzzles, vehicles, and deadly over-designed weapons. Like its predecessor’s Switch 2 upgrade, Tears of the Kingdom adds in the Zelda Notes features in the companion app.

Kirby and The Forgotten Land + Star Crossed World

Squad up as Kirby with his buddy Bandana Waddle Dee in co-op and take on the brand new expansion Star Crossed World. This duo is as precious as they are round. Slash, poke, freeze, and hammer your way through enemies in the Nintendo Switch 2 Enhanced Edition when it comes out August 28, pre-order now.

Finally on Nintendo

These are the games from top developers porting their beloved titles over to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Explore the immersive Night City and hang out with characters performed by A-listers like Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba. Cyberpunk 2077 did have a bit of a rocky start when it first released in 2020, but since then, all the bugs have been scraped clean, and the content has been expanded even further with the Phantom Liberty DLC, which is included here.

Split Fiction

Developer Hazelight Studios has proven itself as possibly the best minds creatively behind co-op adventures. The team blew us away with the endlessly inventive It Takes Two. The studio’s newest title Split Fiction follows up on the formula by placing you and a friend through an action-fueled mix of sci-fi and fantasy adventures.

Street Fighter 6: Year 1-2 Fighters Edition

The latest arcade-style fighter from Capcom is a delight. The story mode lets you challenge pretty much anyone on the street to a fight, and they all love you for it. There are new party modes that make use of the Joy-Con controllers, like Gyro Battle and Calorie Contest (literally, whoever burns the most calories wins).

HITMAN World of Assassination: Signature Edition

Take on the role of Agent 47 as you blend in with your surroundings to eliminate high-profile targets. Three games in one, you get access to Hitman 1, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 with 25 different locations and a bunch of premium content. These games are just such a delight and to have them available on the go is a great way to kill a half hour or 45 minutes at a time.

