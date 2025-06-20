Logo
Samsung’s New Galaxy Foldables and Watches Are Here — Pre-Order Now and Save Up to $1,200

ByBrittany Vincent
Samsung’s latest lineup of foldables and smartwatches is officially available to pre-order, and this year’s offers are some of the strongest yet.

Through July 26, you can take advantage of a Howl-exclusive $50 credit, up to $1,000 in instant trade-in savings, and bonus perks like free storage upgrades and discounted accessories. But these deals won’t last. Your $50 Howl credit expires just 30 minutes after clicking the link, so don’t wait.

Check out some of the goodies you can score below:

Foldable Deals

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 are already offering up to $1,150 off to the general public, but if you pre-order using the Howl links below, you can boost those savings to as much as $1,200 off. That includes your $50 Howl credit, which stacks with up to $300 in Samsung credit even without a trade-in.

Buy any foldable and you’ll unlock extra savings on accessories too:

  • 10% off a new Galaxy Watch
  • 30% off Galaxy Buds3 Pro
  • 15% off Galaxy Buds3

Watch Deals

Samsung is also launching three new smartwatches. Pre-ordering through the Howl links below will save you up to $300 depending on the model. You’ll also get bonus discounts on Galaxy Buds when you bundle.

These are some of the best pre-order values we’ve seen from Samsung in years. With up to $1,200 in combined offers and Howl’s exclusive $50 credit in the mix, the time to upgrade is now. Just don’t sit on it too long. Your bonus credit only lasts 30 minutes after clicking through.

If you're looking to snatch all of these new gadgets, make sure you act fast!

