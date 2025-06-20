Samsung’s latest lineup of foldables and smartwatches is officially available to pre-order, and this year’s offers are some of the strongest yet.

Through July 26, you can take advantage of a Howl-exclusive $50 credit, up to $1,000 in instant trade-in savings, and bonus perks like free storage upgrades and discounted accessories. But these deals won’t last. Your $50 Howl credit expires just 30 minutes after clicking the link, so don’t wait.

Check out some of the goodies you can score below:

Foldable Deals Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 are already offering up to $1,150 off to the general public, but if you pre-order using the Howl links below, you can boost those savings to as much as $1,200 off. That includes your $50 Howl credit, which stacks with up to $300 in Samsung credit even without a trade-in.

Galaxy Z Fold7 : Get up to $1,200 off with trade-in and pre-order incentives

: Get up to $1,200 off with trade-in and pre-order incentives Galaxy Z Flip7 : Get up to $770 off with Howl and trade-in

: Get up to $770 off with Howl and trade-in Galaxy Z Flip7 FE: Pre-order now and double your storage for free Buy any foldable and you’ll unlock extra savings on accessories too:

10% off a new Galaxy Watch

30% off Galaxy Buds3 Pro

15% off Galaxy Buds3 Watch Deals Samsung is also launching three new smartwatches. Pre-ordering through the Howl links below will save you up to $300 depending on the model. You’ll also get bonus discounts on Galaxy Buds when you bundle.

Galaxy Watch8 : Save up to $250

: Save up to $250 Galaxy Watch8 Classic : Save up to $300

: Save up to $300 Galaxy Watch Ultra: Get early access and take 30% off Galaxy Buds3 Pro or 15% off Buds3 These are some of the best pre-order values we’ve seen from Samsung in years. With up to $1,200 in combined offers and Howl’s exclusive $50 credit in the mix, the time to upgrade is now. Just don’t sit on it too long. Your bonus credit only lasts 30 minutes after clicking through.

If you're looking to snatch all of these new gadgets, make sure you act fast!