Buckle up for the Best Gift Cards to Buy the Car Person in Your Life

Top Pick: Home Depot Gift Card | $25 | The Home Depot



The season of giving is nearly over, but for many of us, the last month or two have flown by, and we are officially behind! It’s too late to order most gifts online and the CDC wants to ensure that we do not gather, so of course, we can’t just run into the local mall to shop. And so, e-gift cards are safe, effective, and perfect for the loved ones we don’t get a chance to see to keep them, and us safe. Automotive enthusiasts seem to always be buying something. Tools, parts, fluids, accessories, and the occasional battery, a gift card is a gift any car lover will find useful, if not right away, then at some point in the near future.

The Home Depot is filled with goodies for an automotive enthusiast. From tools to cargo carriers, jacks, and truck accessories, a Home Depot gift card will fulfill any car lover’s dreams.

Pep Boys has been around for decades (I would know, I managed one of their stores for a spell) and carries thousands of car parts in stock. If your loved one DIYs repairs, a Pep Boys gift card will help them get the parts they need to get their car safely on the road.

While most people don’t head to Amazon expecting to buy car-related products, the site is a treasure trove. You’ll find car parts and accessories, and even information on cars themselves from a site your loved one probably already uses. Don’t have their email? Amazon has a text option too!

Auto enthusiasts still need quality tires, and Tire Rack is one of the online destinations where you can easily buy them and have them shipped right to your door. But tires are a hard gift to buy since you need a lot of details on sizing, how they drive, and personal preferences. So get them a Tire Rack gift card instead, the perfect way to share the love and keep your gearhead safe on the road.

Ok, this isn’t a gift card, but it is a digital gift perfect for your last-minute gifting needs. Do you have a loved one who’s good with their hands and might love to learn how to take apart and put back together a car? Haynes Manuals is the place to start. (Read my full review here)



Donate to a Non-Profit Auto Shop

What better way to give a meaningful gift to a car enthusiasts that a donation in their name to an automotive non-profit? If your loved one has it all, and even if they don’t, this is a gift that shows the level of respect you have for them, combining a gift with making a practical difference in the lives of people who can use it most. There are a few garages like this across the country, but I’ve personally donated to Lift Garage, a Minneapolis based, woman-owned non-profit repair shop.

