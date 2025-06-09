Best Father's Day Gifts For Every Type of Dad

Dads come from all walks of life. Some are more handy than others, some more techy than others, some more stylish than others, and some, err, more into LEGO than others. Whichever kind of dad you have, you can show how much you care about him with the perfect Father’s Day gift.

We’ve done the grunt work for you and rounded up some of the best options across the internet for every type of Dad this June holiday.

The Home Depot

Dads put lots of love and care into their homes. Upgrade his toolset with this Milwaukee Cordless Combo Kit for $500 off. Or maybe upgrade his outdoor grill with this one from Traeger for over $200 off. The Home Depot is also offering super-fast delivery to ensure your gift gets here before Father’s Day this coming Sunday.

LEGO

The fine folks at LEGO has some gifts that appeal to every fandom under the sun. Does Dad like Marvel? This Iron Man bust is only $60. Maybe he’s a Simpsons fan and would love his own LEGO Krusty Burger. Then of course, countless Star Wars kits for every Glup Shitto across the galaxy.



Walmart

Walmart has a ton of great selections for Father’s Day. Apple Watch Series 10 is going for $100 off. This lovely cocktail machine has an LCD screen and down over $30. Maybe Dad is a gamer, looking for a spare controller for his PS5—that’s down $20.

Target

Target has generously broken down their selections for every budget level so you can hone in on the perfect gift based on what you’re able to spend. Some standout Father’s Day selections include a pair of Beats Studio Pro headphones for $180 off or this whiskey and oak scented candle for just $12.

Huckberry

Outdoorsy dads with a strong sense of style would go ham for Huckberry’s Father’s Day selections. These leather slides and comfy as heck and look great. This Five Star Dad hat lets him know exactly how you feel about him. And Huckberry’s best-selling flannel-lined waxed trucker jacket is so nice, you’ll struggle not to just keep it for yourself.

Birdify

Maybe Dad is in his bird era. Birdify has tons of awesome bird feeders with built-in cameras so you can tune in and see these feathered friends as they come to visit.

Bose

If dads crave anything at all, it’s a moment of peace. A solid pair of Bose noise-cancelling headphones will let him turn off the world around him, even if just for a few minutes at a time.

GlassesUSA

You can save up to 20% on sunglasses from a variety of well-known, stylish brands like Ray-Ban from June 12 through June 15. Even Oakley’s are on sale. Your dad is going to get so many compliments in the comments of his next selfie video he uploads to Facebook from the driver seat of his RAM 1500.

Uncommon Goods

What’s the best part of going to a ball game? Obviously, eating ice cream out of the little plastic baseball hats. Well, you can own those but as even nicer ceramic bowls. Uncommon Goods has tons of other awesome stuff for Father’s Day, too.

Nike

Dad love their sneakers, you can be the one to let yours know they can be both comfy and stylish. Nike has a ton of excellent selections for Father’s Day this year.

Fishwife

If your father is a canned-fish aficionado—a fish-can-ado if you will—you can get him some delectable treats from Fishwife. Alacore tuna in spicy olive oil, sardines with preserved lemon, slow-smoked mackerel with chili flakes, mmm...

Therabody

If there’s one thing all dads have in common, it’s back pain. Therabody has a ton of personal massagers on sale that soothe muscle pain and help them relax.

Fossil

One of the age-old Father’s Day gifts is a new watch. Fossil has you covered if you plan on going classic this year, with great prices on watches of all styles.