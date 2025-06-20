Best Buy’s Tech Fest Event Has Up to 50% Off Tech Worth Buying

If you’ve been waiting for a good excuse to upgrade your TV, tablet, or home audio setup, Best Buy’s latest deals event is worth a look. Right now, the retailer is offering up to 50% off across a wide range of products during the Best Buy Tech Fest, and a few standout picks make this one especially easy to browse.

Whether you’re shopping for a bigger screen, a more portable Apple device, or better sound for movie nights, there are a few strong options in the mix. We picked out a few ideas to get you started.

If you want some inspiration rather than being told what to pick up, start with the top 100 deals at Best Buy that you can shop right now. There's a wide variety of things to choose from that you can find for most gift recipients, or you can shop for yourself. You're bound to find something here worth picking up, no matter your budget.

This large and in charge UHD 4K TV is all about a crystal clear picture with gorgeous colors and crispness that'll go perfectly in your living room. It's backlit for excellent lighting, deep dark colors, voice-assisted controls, and a 2160p 4K resolution so all your favorite shows and movies look fantastic. It's the perfect upgrade for your home theater and beyond.

Grab this miniature tablet that can do just about everything its larger brethren can and more. It boasts the powerful A17 Pro chip, which means it's capable of gaming, creating presentations, making calls, playing your favorite TV shows and movies, gaming, and much more. If you don't want the relative bulk of a full-size iPad, this is the model for you, especially since it's on sale.

This soundbar offers excellent, high-quality audio that makes all of your audio sound great no matter where you play it. Pair it with your TV for a fantastic experience that can balance dialogue with music beautifully with customizable tuning and balanced sound that you'll love even more than what you're currently getting from your TV's default speakers.