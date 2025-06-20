Get Your Hands on the New Apple AirPods Pro 3 Before They Sell Out

Apple just pulled the wraps off the AirPods Pro 3, and the first official Amazon and Walmart listing are already live. There’s no launch discount, of course, snce Apple rarely plays that card. But if you like being first in line (or you have an upgrade credit burning a hole in your cart), placing an order early secures delivery.

Apple AirPods 3 Pro | $249 | Amazon | Walmart

So what’s new? For starters, Apple swapped in its fresh H3 chip, which powers faster pairing, lower latency, and a smarter take on Adaptive Audio. Noise canceling now responds in real time to shifting environments too, so no matter what's going on around you, you can still hear.

Battery life stretches to an advertised nine hours on a single charge, and the case still packs MagSafe plus a built-in speaker that pings through Find My when it slips between couch cushions. Apple’s calling out improved AirFit detection, meaning the buds learn your ear’s shape over time and dial in spatial audio cues—or suggest a different tip size—before you notice anything’s off.

USB-C finally replaces Lightning on the case, bringing the earbuds in line with the rest of Apple’s 2025 lineup. You still get Qi wireless charging if you’ve already scattered pads around the house. On the software side, iOS 19 bakes in a handful of perks: voice-isolated calls, AI-powered translation for whatever podcast host is mumbling this week, and a new “Share-Play-Mini” mode that lets two people stream video or games in perfect sync without extra dongles.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 aren’t a bargain buy, but they are the most refined version of Apple’s flagship buds to date. Pre order have already sold out at Target, so if you've been thinking about getting a pair, now's the time to do it.