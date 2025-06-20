A notable price drop has arrived for Apple AirPods Max, with Amazon cutting 18% off the usual $549 cost. That reduction translates to a full $100 in savings, lowering the price to $449 for a limited time. For anyone eyeing premium over-ear headphones, this deal brings a high-end option closer to a more approachable range.

Apple’s flagship headphones continue to draw attention for their build quality and sound performance. Custom dynamic drivers work alongside the company’s H1 chip to produce detailed, balanced audio. Real-time computational adjustments refine the listening experience by adapting output based on how the headphones sit on the user’s head. Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking adds another layer of immersion, especially when paired with content that supports Dolby Atmos.

Active Noise Cancellation remains a defining feature. External distractions are significantly reduced, allowing music, podcasts, or movies to take center stage. Transparency mode offers flexibility by letting ambient sound in when awareness is needed, making the headphones practical for commuting or office use.

Battery life reaches up to 20 hours per charge with advanced features enabled, supporting extended listening without frequent recharging. The current discount applies across multiple available color options, including blue, purple, and starlight.