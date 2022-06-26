Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TVs
For the time being, Amazon has discounted its signature Smart TV series. That’s right, you can get a Fire TV Omni Series for as much as 46% off from its standard price. The Omni Series are all produced 4K UHD picture quality and are equipped with the same interface you may be used to on a Fire TV Stick. That means they are also Alexa enabled so no need to type in your favorite movies and shows. Just hold the remote button and ask Alexa to pull up The Boys so you and the whole family can watch Anthony Starr charm you into feeling scared and gross.
Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 4TB SSD w/ Heatsink for PS5
Terrific news friends ... The Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 4TB SSD is $130 over at Best Buy right now so you can can go ahead and increase your PlayStation 5 storage by a colossal amount. Yes, this basically still costs as much as paying for a second PS5. Though, the PS5 you bought only comes with less than 1TB of usable space. This now opens the doors for more than five times as much internal storage. And at the very least, it has a built-in heatsink so you won’t have to worry about buying that too.
Chef’s Path Airtight Food Storage 24-Pack
If you’re lucky enough to have a big kitchen or pantry, then there’s no small chance that it’s a bit hectic. Thankfully for you, the Chef’s Path Airtight Food Storage 24-Pack is down to $35 today if you clip the coupon, and comes with 24 containers that are completely air-tight and designed to keep food fresh for longer, and also help avoid stains or spills too. The containers come in an array of different sizes, and this is an excellent way to tidy things up a bit.
Schwinn Fitness Elliptical
Fitness is fun, but also, very hard. A lot of people tend to have their own preferences on what exercise to do, but it’s good to be balanced, so cardio is necessary. Running isn’t for everyone though, which is where this Schwinn Fitness Elliptical comes in. This elliptical machine has 22 preset workout programs, can track your goals and progress, has LCD displays to keep you up to date on how you’re doing, and has 20 levels of resistance too so you can always push yourself a little bit harder.
Super Mario Maker 2
Fans of our favorite platforming plumber can snag Super Mario Maker 2 for just $42 at Best Buy today. It’s the sequel to what has become something of a creator’s paradise on Nintendo Switch, allowing you to create your own intricate Mario stages with mechanics, characters, and abilities inspired by generations of previous games. If you’re not so creative, you can download others’ and compare scores between your friends. No two stages are the same and there’s probably more available than you’re interested in playing, so grab this if you haven’t grown tired of Nintendo’s classic gameplay loop.
Snore Circle Electronic Muscle Stimulator Plus
You know those mornings when your significant other is cranky and telling you that they almost suffocated you with a pillow last night. Your snoring kept them up. Eliminate that snoring with the Snore Circle electronic muscle stimulator. The high-precision sensor and patented intelligent algorithm detect your snoring and emit a small, harmless electrical current (EMA+TENS) to stimulate the nerve under your chin. The muscles around your throat tighten and your airway opens up to quiet the snoring and you sleep soundly. No matter how earth rumbling your snores are, the 30 different intensity levels controls those sleeping growls. Stop the disruptive sleeping behaviors now and save 15%.
Bissell ICONpet Turbo Edge Cordless Vacuum
You are looking at your floor wishing it would be cleaner without having to lug that bulky vacuum out of the closet. You also don’t have time to vacuum and practice your ballet. The Bissell ICONpet Cordless vacuum solves all three of those problems at once. This vacuum gets you cleaning right to the edge of your walls. The CleanSlide technology separates the dirt from the debris for easily emptying the tank. The tangle-free brush included in this vacuum keeps your brush from getting stuck. It sweeps all those hairs right into the tank. The specialized pet tools assist you in getting up every piece of hair in all the nooks and crevices. With your purchase, you also support the Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to support homeless animals. Save $60 today.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
One of the worst feelings is when you look down at your phone and you see a very low battery percentage. Whether you are on your commute home from work or just forgot to charge your phone overnight, not having the freedom to use your device while relaxing and/or to keep you connected to those important times in life, is a bad position to be in. With the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, charging on the go is made easy. It has a compact design and will adhere via super satisfying magnets directly to the back of any phone across the iPhone 12 and 13 lines. The MagSafe Battery Pack can charge even faster when coupled with a 27W or higher charger, those that ship with MacBooks. Never be stuck with a dead piece of tech again with this wireless charger. Save $12 today and stay on the move.
Stone River eLearning + StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Membership Bundle
The computer science field is in need of you, and you know you’ve always wanted to learn how to code on a deeper level than updating your Myspace page. The Stone River eLearning and StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Membership bundle teaches you everything you need to know to program and then some. The Stone River eLearning membership gives you access to more than 800 courses with 4,800 hours of lessons about coding, design, 3D animation, and more. Unlimited free certification exams, a personal learning guide, and a one-year subscription to CodeMag are included. Dive into learning Unity 3D, Java, Python, MySQL, node.js, CCS, and more.
With StackSkills Unlimited, you’ll learn even more coding and get access to marketing courses to teach you the ins and outs of the coding world. From blockchain to growth hacking to iOS development, StackSkills keeps you up to date with the most popular trends. More than 50 courses are added each month and you’ll have access to more than 350 of the web’s top instructors. Take 99% off today and learn the world of computer science without being in debt for 50 years.
AirPods Pro
It’s time to upgrade your wireless audio with these AirPods Pro—you know, the AirPods for professionals—for $52 off their usual price at Amazon. If you’re not in the know, these are the in-ear variants of Apple’s line of true wireless earbuds that do noise canceling and spatial audio, and pair so very well and quickly with Apple products like iPhone, iPad, the company’s computers, and even the Apple Watch. This particular deal includes the 2021 update that added a MagSafe case to the mix, removing the guesswork from wireless charging.
Donner Electric Drum Set
You don’t always have to buy useful things that serve a purpose, sometimes it can and should be a treat. This Donner Electric Drum Set is down to $484 today, and is a great way to mess around with drumming in a less messy way, there are multiple coaching functions, loads of different built-in sounds, comes with a full set of drums and cymbals, and even has a kick pedal.
20% Off Designer Frames at GlassesUSA.com
Looking to upgrade your style this summer? I see your future, and it’s shopping designer frames on sale at GlassesUSA.com. When you use our exclusive promo code ICON20 at checkout, you’ll get 20% off premium pairs from Persol, Oakley, Ray-Ban, and more, plus free shipping on your order as well. This discount code applies to sunglasses and eyeglasses alike. Even better: Basic prescription lenses are included. You don’t have to buy prescription glasses, but you can, and it’s nice to have that option. Haven’t decided yet? Keep an eye on your favorite frames, because this deal ends Monday, June 27. You don’t want to be the only one not looking sharp this season.
Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License
If you’re a Windows devotee who felt like saving 85% on the Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License this week, you’re in luck. Right now, you can pick up Microsoft’s suite of essentials for just $50 at StackSocial. It’s a one-time purchase and one-time installation, as opposed to that fee you’re paying every month ad infinitum for an app that, at some point stopped highlighting the text you want it to. This Microsoft Office Bundle includes Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. I won’t lie to you: I don’t know what those last two are, but it’s probably nice to have them. All languages are included, updates are supported, and as long as you redeem the download code within 30 days of purchase, you’ve got it made in the shade.
Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam
As you careen around in your gigantic metal cage, tempting fate at up to 80mph, without a dashcam, many accidents can come down to a simple your-word-against-theirs situation. That can lead to your false incrimination—with a dashcam, however, you could avoid all that hassle by simply providing video evidence of your superior, responsible driving, contrasted against the swerving, maniacal navigation of the other person with whom you’ve crashed. Right now, you could get the Vantrue N1 Pro HD mini dashcam for just $70. Already discounted from its usual $100 price tag to $80, just clip the coupon on that Amazon page to get an extra $10 off. What do you get for that? Well, they pay me to tell you: a 160-degree viewing angle (that is very wide), 24hr parking monitor, collision detection that automatically activates the camera if it’s off while you’re parked, support for up to a 256GB memory card, heat resistance up to 158°F or -4°F, and finally, an internal accelerometer can lock the footage on your camera in the event it detects sudden shaking or a collision so that it can’t be erased by some ne’erdowell.
While you can find other cameras for even less money, looking at professional reviews—if there even are any—often reveals a series of dire compromises to reach that price point. The Vantrue N1 Pro has a few legitimate reviews around the internet, and those reviewers seem, by and large, to have been impressed with it, with some noting they weren’t especially impressed with the backup battery, and others noting the camera’s somewhat bare feature set. Reviewers seem to agree, however, that the camera offers sharp daytime video and decent nighttime video when headlights are on, both of which I would consider table stakes.
Retinol Renewal Kit
Summer is a great time to revamp your skincare routine. There’s no shame in needing a little extra boost, especially if your skin is a little older. The Retinol Renewal Kit from Dermelect is here to help protect your face and keep it flawless as long as possible.
This is a two-part system made to enhance your pores both night and day. The Flawless Bakuchiol Treatment is a lightweight cream to put on each morning. Gently rub this in to help fight against spots, lines, dull areas, and even redness. The Outcrease Retinol Trifecta Serum is patted on at night to smooth and tighten as you snooze. Wake up looking dewy fresh, and years younger, at least in your pores. This treatment is perfect for all skin types and an excellent option to kickstart skin self-care.
Evaporative Portable Air Conditioner
Hey sweaty, stop sweating so much. Your room must not be getting enough cool and pure air coming into it. No worries. Just get yourself an evaporative portable air conditioner cooler. Great to stick in an office or dorm room that doesn’t get much circulation. Plus, it’s not just an air conditioner. It can be used as a humidifier, air purifier, or even simply a fan. The portable air conditioner cooler is already marked down quite a bit, but you can use the promo code GOAIRC to receive an additional $10 off with your purchase.
The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows
If you’re entering a new workplace where Excel is on the menu and you’re feeling nervous, then maybe you should get The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows while it’s on sale for $79. Sure, it’s a lot of words, but it’ll give you access to not only a lifetime license for Office Pro Plus, but also includes a range of courses to access that’ll help you become a spreadsheet wizard, which is a lot more useful than you might think. This is a great program to add to your workspace setup. Easy to use and well worth every penny.
OontZ Angle 3 Portable Speaker
At this point in life, having a Bluetooth speaker at your disposal is a must. Nowadays they are extremely affordable so you can blast your favorite tunes in every setting to set the mood. For a measly $25, the OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect bang for your buck. With booming sound via the proprietary passive bass radiator and up to 100 feet of Bluetooth connectivity, plant this speaker anywhere and play beautiful music to serenade your guests. Its IPX5 water-resistant rating allows you to play music in the shower and any other setting where it might get splashed. With a battery life of up to 14 hours, keep the party going through the day and night on one charge. Save 31% now.
Snuggle-Pedic Original And Adjusted Memory Foam Pillow
When you toss and turn during the night and wake up with a stiff neck or sore shoulders in the morning, it makes for a horrible start to the day. Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillows, both the Original and Adjustable Shredded Foam flavors, keep you asleep and assist in giving you that time to recharge your figurative batteries. These luxurious bamboo pillows are stuffed with a proprietary mix of shredded memory foam that can be soft or firm. They’re put through stringent third-party testing to guarantee quality assurance and are both Certi-PUR-US and GreenGuard Gold Certified. Keep those sweating nightmares to a minimum with the Kool-Flow technology. (But we have to warn you, punching these pillows is not satisfying due to the quality materials they’re made from.) Save up to 63% on one today between the original discounts and the coupons on the page, and make sure you snooze and don’t lose.
$69 JACHS NY 3-Pack
Now that summer has officially arrived, it’s time to upgrade your seasonal wardrobe accordingly. We recommend starting with the JACHS NY Summer Pack. JACHS NY has about 200 (seriously) options to choose from, spanning stretch shorts, polos, short-sleeved shirts, cozy henleys, t-shirts, and more. Enter our exclusive promo code 3PK at checkout to grab three styles for just $69, plus free returns if there’s anything you don’t love. But with a sale on everything from classic colors to playful prints, it’s unlikely you’ll need to return anything. The sale runs through Wednesday, June 29, so you have just over a week to experiment with new patterns and shorter inseams at this very nice price.
Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription
Finding a cheap flight with Dollar Flight Club’s Premium Plus subscription is easy — once you’re signed up, just set your home airport and watch the deals roll in straight to your inbox. Once you see one you’re interested in, book it and save up to $2,000/trip with their incredible deals. For the amount of flights you’re going to book over your lifetime, the $99 subscription fee — currently 94% off from the usual price of $1,690 — is going to pay for itself over and over again. Better yet, they are currently giving away a chance to win $5,000 towards a dream vacation. Anyone can enter the giveaway for free, but with a purchase of Dollar Flight Club’s Premium Plus subscription, you get five entries into the giveaway. The Premium Plus subscription sends deals in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class. The deals range from domestic flights, international ones, and even mistake fares from your home airports. You’ll also get discounts up to 50% from Dollar Flights Club’s partners such as Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, Huckberry, and more so you’ll have everything you need for your upcoming destination, as well as access to tips on how to travel smarter from travel experts. Ever had a dream getaway in mind only to find that the flight prices were out of your budget? Never again!
Other Products We Love
- You Won’t Regret Dropping Money on Today’s Best Amazon Deals
- Here’s Where To Find Covid-19 At-Home Rapid Tests in Stock Online
- Here Are Some Things You Didn’t Know You’d Need When You Moved to the Frigid North
- 5 Excellent Starting Words for Wordle and 5 Products Only Tangentially Related to Those Words
- The Other Protection To Carry in Your Pocket: Here Are the Best Lip Balms To Save You This Winter
- The Best Pre-Built Gaming PCs to Kick the Year off Right
- Lepow’s 15.4" Portable Monitor Is Almost Perfect
- Save Your Sound Holes With Some of the Best Earmuffs, According to Reviewers
- I Don’t Know if I Used It Correctly, but I Actually Liked the LifePro FlexStride Plus Pedal Exerciser
- Co-op: The Best Video Games That Make You Cry
TECH
Storage
- SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card | $20 | Amazon
- Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription | $49 | StackSocial
- Degoo Premium: Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan | $50 | StackSocial
- Sabrent Rocket Q 1TB NVMe SSD | $90 | Amazon
Power
- Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter | $18 | Amazon
- EcoFlow Delta Power Station | $1,095 | StackSocial
Audio
- Up to 35% off Soundcore Father’s Day Deals | Use Promo Code Listed
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $40 | Amazon
Klipsch Reference Bookshelf Speakers | $159 | Amazon
- AirPods Pro | $197 | Amazon
Home Theater
- Saiyin Sound Bar and Subwoofer | $65 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Fire TV Cube | $70 | Amazon
- Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV | $500 | Amazon
- Sony 43" X85J 4K LED TV | $598 | Amazon
- JBL 5.1 Soundbar Surround Sound Set | $600 | Amazon
- Sony 3.1-Channel Soundbar w/Wireless Subwoofer | $675 | Best Buy
- Samsung 43" The Frame 4K TV | $850 | Best Buy
- 43" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $900 | Samsung
- LG NanoCell 90 Series 86" 4K Smart TV | $1797 | Amazon
- LG OLED 77" A1 Series 4K HDR Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ | $2,299 | BuyDig
- Samsung 65" QLED Smart TV QN95B | $3,300 | Samsung
- 83" Sony Bravia XRA90J | $4,549 | Amazon
Computers & Accessories
- Anker Father’s Day
- Ubotie Portable Bluetooth Keyboard (Pink) | $36 | Amazon
- Charge & Fold 3-in-1 Docking Station | $36 | StackSocial
- Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone | $49 | StackSocial
- Anker Portable Charger | $52 | Amazon
- 15.6" Portable Monitor | $150 | Amazon
- Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle | $350 | StackSocial
- Desklab 4K Portable Touchscreen Monitor | $290 | StackSocial
- HP 11" Touch Screen Chromebook | $299 | BestBuy
- Kanto YU6 Desktop Speakers (Matte White) | $370 | Crutchfield
Kanto YU6 Desktop Speakers (Matte Black) | $370 | Crutchfield
Kanto YU6 Desktop Speakers (Bamboo) | $400 | Crutchfield
Kanto YU6 Desktop Speakers (Walnut) | $400 | Crutchfield
- 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor | $1,500 | Samsung
Software & Services
- 10% Off Qustodio
- G Cloud Mobile Backup 100GB Plan: 3-Year Subscription | $18 | StackSocial
- The 2022 Complete Game Developer Bundle | $29 | StackSocial
- The 2022 Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle | $30 | StackSocial
- 2022 All-In-One Piano & Musician Training Bundle | $34 | Amazon
- 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle | $35 | StackSocial
- TexTalky AI Text-to-Speech Lifetime Subscription | $37 | StackSocial
- The Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle | $39 | StackSocial
- 12min Micro Book Library Lifetime Subscription| $29 | StackSocial
- AppMySite Mobile App Builder Pro Plan: 3-Yr Subscription | $39 | StackSocial
- Pixlr Premium: 2-Year Subscription | $39 | StackSocial
- iScanner App: Lifetime Subscription | $40 | StackSocial
- Surfshark One 1-Year Subscription | $48 | StackSocial
- School of Game Design Lifetime Membership | $49 | StackSocial
- Getflix Smart DNS & VPN: Lifetime Subscription | $50 | StackSocial
- Microsoft Home & Business for Mac: Lifetime License | $50 | StackSocial
- Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License + Finance Courses From Chris Haroun | $60 | StackSocial
- LazyApply Job Application: Lifetime Subscription | $67 | StackSocial
- Microsoft Office for Mac Lifetime License + Training Bundle | $70 | StackSocial
- Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription | $99 | StackSocial
- The SelectTV + KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription Bundle | $99 | StackSocial
- Restflix: Restful Sleep Streaming | $99 | StackSocial
- Wondershare PDFelement Professional: Perpetual License | $119 | StackSocial
- The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle | $199 | StackSocial
- The Smartest Streaming Bundle 5-Year Subscription | $220 | StackSocial
PC Parts
Mobile Devices
- Galaxy S22 Ultra (1TB) | $1450 | Samsung
Photography
GAMING
Consoles
- Apple MacBook Air (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Lifetime License Bundle | $476 | StackSocial
Peripherals
- $99 Nintendo Gift Card | $80 | Eneba | Promo Code 100PXN
PC
PlayStation
- Godfall (PS5) | $15 | Amazon
- Hades (PS5) | $20 | Amazon
- Disney Classic Games Collection (PS4) | $20 | Amazon
- Streets of Rage 4 (PS4) | $20 | Amazon
- Guardians of the Galaxy Standard Edition (PS4) | $23 | Amazon
- Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4) | $25 | Amazon
Life is Strange: True Colors (PS5) | $25 | Amazon
Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS5) | $30 | Amazon
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) | $59 | Amazon
- $100 PSN Gift Card | $80 | Eneba | Promo Code 100PXN
Xbox
- Outriders (XBO/XSX) | $14 | Amazon
- Aliens Fireteam Elite (XBO/XSX) | $20 | Amazon
- Life is Strange: True Colors (XBO/XSX) | $25 | Amazon
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (XBO/XSX) | $30 | Amazon
Guardians of the Galaxy Standard Edition (Xbox) | $30 | Amazon
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) | $40 | Amazon
Nintendo Switch
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | $20 | Amazon
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Nintendo Switch) | $30 | Amazon
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond | $30 | Best Buy
- Nintendo Switch Sports | $40 | Amazon
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | $40 | Amazon
- Mario Strikers: Battle League | $49 | Daily Steals | Promo Code GOMRIO
Toys & Board Games
- Halo 4" “World of Halo” Two Figure Pack | $9 | Best Buy
- Chubby Blob Seal Pillow | $11-$27 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- R2-D2 Tamagotchi (Classic White) | $16 | Amazon
- Monopoly Junior Dinosaur Edition | $17 | Amazon
- The Chameleon Board Game | $18 | Amazon
- Betrayal at the House on the Hill |$20 | Amazon
- Whirling Witchcraft | $27 | Amazon
- God of War: The Card Game | $27 | Amazon
- Marvel United Bundle | $30 | Amazon
- Giant 4-In-A-Row Game | $185
HOME
Home Goods
- Up to 60% off Patio Furniture | Wayfair
- Up to 25% off Funiture Sale | Target
- Nautica True Comfort Standard/Queen Pillow | $10 | Macy’s | Promo Code FRIEND
- Hifree LED table lamp | $12 | Amazon
- Pack Fur Zapper Pet Hair Remover | $13 | StackSocial
- Orthopedic Dog Bed | $21-$36 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Pet Union Dog Seat Cover | $30 | Amazon
- Monstera Leaf Jungle Green Throw Pillow | $35 | Amazon
- Sam’s Club Plus Membership | $50 | StackSocial
- Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp | $60 | StackSocial
- TechOrbits Standing Desk Converter | $138 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Costway 2-in-1 Portable Washer Dryer Combo | $199 | Bed Bath & Beyond
- Eufy Cordless Vacuum | $160 | Amazon | Promo Code eufyS11US
- Whynter ARC-14S Portable Air Conditioner | $445 | Amazon
Smart Home
Google Nest Smart Thermostat | $99
Creality Ender 3 3D Printer + $50 Gift Card | $170 | Newegg
Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid | $250 | Amazon
- Kitchen
- Up to 25% Off Food Storage | Bed Bath & Beyond
- 20% off Monthly Subscription | Four Sigmatic
- Silicone Steamer Basket | $19 | Amazon
- Assorted Japanese Snacks (40 Pieces) | $25 | Amazon
- Master Maison Barbecue Knife Set | $80 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines | $85 | StackSocial
- GreenLife Soft Grip Ceramic Nonstick 12-Piece Set | $70 | Amazon
- Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set | $140 | StackSocial
- Nestle Nespresso Verto Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker | $150 | Amazon
Nestle Nespresso Verto Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker With Aero Milk Frother | $210 | Amazon
Ninja FD401 Foodi 12-in-1 Pressure Cooker | $180 | Amazon
- Cuisinart ICE-100 1.5 Quart Ice Cream and Gelato Maker | $237 | Amazon
- KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-Quart Stand Mixer | $300 | Best Buy
Tools & Auto
- Hulkman Sigma 1 Amp Automatic Car Battery Charger and Maintainer | $38 | StackSocial
- P.I. Auto Store Rooftop Cargo Carrier | $60 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler | StackSocial | $75
- NOCO Boost Plus GB40 Portable Jump Starter | $99 | Amazon
LIFESTYLE
Apparel
- Buy Two, Get One Free on Select Favorites | Disney Store | Use Code 3rdFREE
- 10% off Bags & Accessories | Troubadour | Promo Code UPGRADE10
- $27 Summer Prints | JACHS NY | Promo Code PN27
- Diamond Multi-Halo Stud Earrings | $35 | Macy’s
- Slim AirTag Carbon Fiber Wallet | $40 | Amazon
- Two Tees Sale | $49 | Homage
- Diamond Stud Earrings | $299 | Macy’s
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker | $80 | Best Buy
- 4Ocean OCA Low Tops | $89 | Cariuma
- Diamond Stud Earrings | $209 | Macy’s | Promo Code FRIEND
- Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch | $225 | Best Buy
- Garmin Forerunner 245 Smartwatch | $245 | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Stainless Steel Smartwatch | $380 | Best Buy
Health, Beauty, & Grooming
- 30% Off Sitewide | Normal
- 20% Off - Soap & Glory | Ulta Beauty
- 20% off Menopause+ Formula Vitamins | JSHealth | Promo Code US20MP60
- 15% Off All Perfect Image Products | Amazon | Use Code SKM4ATF8
- Tula Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum | $45 | Amazon
- Father’s Day CBD Bundle | $50 | Cornbread Hemp
- The Complete SelfDecode DNA Test Kit + 1-Year Subscription Bundle | $129 | StackSocial
- Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager | $283 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Camping & Outdoors
Cuisinart Deluxe BBQ Tool Set | $40
Dynatrap XL One Acre Insect Trap | $112 | Bed Bath & Beyond
Ruko F11 Foldable 4K GPS Drone | $208 | Clip Coupon
Fitness
- Gaiam Reversible Yoga Mat | $30 | Amazon
- Sellotz Inflatable Outdoor Pool | $72 | Clip Coupon
- Vybe Flex Massage Gun | $75 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Intex Challenger Kayak Inflatable Set | $91-$113 | Amazon
- Fitpulse Mini Indoor Trampoline | $95 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell | $119 | Amazon
- Moviing Online Yoga & Fitness Classes: Lifetime Subscription | $149 |StackSocial
- Therabody Theragun Mini Handheld Massage Device | $160 | Best Buy
- BeachBells Kettlebell | $166 | StackSocial
- SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf Simulator | $190 | StackSocial
MEDIA
Online Courses
- Complete CompTIA Exam Certification & Training Bundle | $30 | StackSocial
- Stone River eLearning + StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Membership Bundle | $89 | StackSocial
Movies & TV
Community: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] | $34 | Amazon