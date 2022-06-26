For the time being, Amazon has discounted its signature Smart TV series. That’s right, you can get a Fire TV Omni Series for as much as 46% off from its standard price. The Omni Series are all produced 4K UHD picture quality and are equipped with the same interface you may be used to on a Fire TV Stick. That means they are also Alexa enabled so no need to type in your favorite movies and shows. Just hold the remote button and ask Alexa to pull up The Boys so you and the whole family can watch Anthony Starr charm you into feeling scared and gross.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy the 55" for $300 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the 65" for $500 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the 75" for $750 at Amazon

Terrific news friends ... The Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 4TB SSD is $130 over at Best Buy right now so you can can go ahead and increase your PlayStation 5 storage by a colossal amount. Yes, this basically still costs as much as paying for a second PS5. Though, the PS5 you bought only comes with less than 1TB of usable space. This now opens the doors for more than five times as much internal storage. And at the very least, it has a built-in heatsink so you won’t have to worry about buying that too.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $550 at Best Buy

If you’re lucky enough to have a big kitchen or pantry, then there’s no small chance that it’s a bit hectic. Thankfully for you, the Chef’s Path Airtight Food Storage 24-Pack is down to $35 today if you clip the coupon, and comes with 24 containers that are completely air-tight and designed to keep food fresh for longer, and also help avoid stains or spills too. The containers come in an array of different sizes, and this is an excellent way to tidy things up a bit.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $35 at Amazon

Fitness is fun, but also, very hard. A lot of people tend to have their own preferences on what exercise to do, but it’s good to be balanced, so cardio is necessary. Running isn’t for everyone though, which is where this Schwinn Fitness Elliptical comes in. This elliptical machine has 22 preset workout programs, can track your goals and progress, has LCD displays to keep you up to date on how you’re doing, and has 20 levels of resistance too so you can always push yourself a little bit harder.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $799 at Amazon

Fans of our favorite platforming plumber can snag Super Mario Maker 2 for just $42 at Best Buy today. It’s the sequel to what has become something of a creator’s paradise on Nintendo Switch, allowing you to create your own intricate Mario stages with mechanics, characters, and abilities inspired by generations of previous games. If you’re not so creative, you can download others’ and compare scores between your friends. No two stages are the same and there’s probably more available than you’re interested in playing, so grab this if you haven’t grown tired of Nintendo’s classic gameplay loop.



You know those mornings when your significant other is cranky and telling you that they almost suffocated you with a pillow last night. Your snoring kept them up. Eliminate that snoring with the Snore Circle electronic muscle stimulator. The high-precision sensor and patented intelligent algorithm detect your snoring and emit a small, harmless electrical current (EMA+TENS) to stimulate the nerve under your chin. The muscles around your throat tighten and your airway opens up to quiet the snoring and you sleep soundly. No matter how earth rumbling your snores are, the 30 different intensity levels controls those sleeping growls. Stop the disruptive sleeping behaviors now and save 15%.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $100 at StackSocial

You are looking at your floor wishing it would be cleaner without having to lug that bulky vacuum out of the closet. You also don’t have time to vacuum and practice your ballet. The Bissell ICONpet Cordless vacuum solves all three of those problems at once. This vacuum gets you cleaning right to the edge of your walls. The CleanSlide technology separates the dirt from the debris for easily emptying the tank. The tangle-free brush included in this vacuum keeps your brush from getting stuck. It sweeps all those hairs right into the tank. The specialized pet tools assist you in getting up every piece of hair in all the nooks and crevices. With your purchase, you also support the Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to support homeless animals. Save $60 today.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $336 at Amazon

One of the worst feelings is when you look down at your phone and you see a very low battery percentage. Whether you are on your commute home from work or just forgot to charge your phone overnight, not having the freedom to use your device while relaxing and/or to keep you connected to those important times in life, is a bad position to be in. With the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, charging on the go is made easy. It has a compact design and will adhere via super satisfying magnets directly to the back of any phone across the iPhone 12 and 13 lines. The MagSafe Battery Pack can charge even faster when coupled with a 27W or higher charger, those that ship with MacBooks. Never be stuck with a dead piece of tech again with this wireless charger. Save $12 today and stay on the move.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $87 at Amazon

The computer science field is in need of you, and you know you’ve always wanted to learn how to code on a deeper level than updating your Myspace page. The Stone River eLearning and StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Membership bundle teaches you everything you need to know to program and then some. The Stone River eLearning membership gives you access to more than 800 courses with 4,800 hours of lessons about coding, design, 3D animation, and more. Unlimited free certification exams, a personal learning guide, and a one-year subscription to CodeMag are included. Dive into learning Unity 3D, Java, Python, MySQL, node.js, CCS, and more.

With StackSkills Unlimited, you’ll learn even more coding and get access to marketing courses to teach you the ins and outs of the coding world. From blockchain to growth hacking to iOS development, StackSkills keeps you up to date with the most popular trends. More than 50 courses are added each month and you’ll have access to more than 350 of the web’s top instructors. Take 99% off today and learn the world of computer science without being in debt for 50 years.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $89 at StackSocial

It’s time to upgrade your wireless audio with these AirPods Pro—you know, the AirPods for professionals—for $52 off their usual price at Amazon. If you’re not in the know, these are the in-ear variants of Apple’s line of true wireless earbuds that do noise canceling and spatial audio, and pair so very well and quickly with Apple products like iPhone, iPad, the company’s computers, and even the Apple Watch. This particular deal includes the 2021 update that added a MagSafe case to the mix, removing the guesswork from wireless charging.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $174 at Amazon

You don’t always have to buy useful things that serve a purpose, sometimes it can and should be a treat. This Donner Electric Drum Set is down to $484 today, and is a great way to mess around with drumming in a less messy way, there are multiple coaching functions, loads of different built-in sounds, comes with a full set of drums and cymbals, and even has a kick pedal.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $484 at Amazon

Looking to upgrade your style this summer? I see your future, and it’s shopping designer frames on sale at GlassesUSA.com. When you use our exclusive promo code ICON20 at checkout, you’ll get 20% off premium pairs from Persol, Oakley, Ray-Ban, and more, plus free shipping on your order as well. This discount code applies to sunglasses and eyeglasses alike. Even better: Basic prescription lenses are included. You don’t have to buy prescription glasses, but you can, and it’s nice to have that option. Haven’t decided yet? Keep an eye on your favorite frames, because this deal ends Monday, June 27. You don’t want to be the only one not looking sharp this season.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for 20% Off at GlassesUSA.com

If you’re a Windows devotee who felt like saving 85% on the Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License this week, you’re in luck. Right now, you can pick up Microsoft’s suite of essentials for just $50 at StackSocial. It’s a one-time purchase and one-time installation, as opposed to that fee you’re paying every month ad infinitum for an app that, at some point stopped highlighting the text you want it to. This Microsoft Office Bundle includes Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. I won’t lie to you: I don’t know what those last two are, but it’s probably nice to have them. All languages are included, updates are supported, and as long as you redeem the download code within 30 days of purchase, you’ve got it made in the shade.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $50 at StackSocial

As you careen around in your gigantic metal cage, tempting fate at up to 80mph, without a dashcam, many accidents can come down to a simple your-word-against-theirs situation. That can lead to your false incrimination—with a dashcam, however, you could avoid all that hassle by simply providing video evidence of your superior, responsible driving, contrasted against the swerving, maniacal navigation of the other person with whom you’ve crashed. Right now, you could get the Vantrue N1 Pro HD mini dashcam for just $70. Already discounted from its usual $100 price tag to $80, just clip the coupon on that Amazon page to get an extra $10 off. What do you get for that? Well, they pay me to tell you: a 160-degree viewing angle (that is very wide), 24hr parking monitor, collision detection that automatically activates the camera if it’s off while you’re parked, support for up to a 256GB memory card, heat resistance up to 158°F or -4°F, and finally, an internal accelerometer can lock the footage on your camera in the event it detects sudden shaking or a collision so that it can’t be erased by some ne’erdowell.

While you can find other cameras for even less money, looking at professional reviews—if there even are any—often reveals a series of dire compromises to reach that price point. The Vantrue N1 Pro has a few legitimate reviews around the internet, and those reviewers seem, by and large, to have been impressed with it, with some noting they weren’t especially impressed with the backup battery, and others noting the camera’s somewhat bare feature set. Reviewers seem to agree, however, that the camera offers sharp daytime video and decent nighttime video when headlights are on, both of which I would consider table stakes.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $70 at Amazon

Summer is a great time to revamp your skincare routine. There’s no shame in needing a little extra boost, especially if your skin is a little older. The Retinol Renewal Kit from Dermelect is here to help protect your face and keep it flawless as long as possible.



This is a two-part system made to enhance your pores both night and day. The Flawless Bakuchiol Treatment is a lightweight cream to put on each morning. Gently rub this in to help fight against spots, lines, dull areas, and even redness. The Outcrease Retinol Trifecta Serum is patted on at night to smooth and tighten as you snooze. Wake up looking dewy fresh, and years younger, at least in your pores. This treatment is perfect for all skin types and an excellent option to kickstart skin self-care.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $79 at Dermelect

Hey sweaty, stop sweating so much. Your room must not be getting enough cool and pure air coming into it. No worries. Just get yourself an evaporative portable air conditioner cooler. Great to stick in an office or dorm room that doesn’t get much circulation. Plus, it’s not just an air conditioner. It can be used as a humidifier, air purifier, or even simply a fan. The portable air conditioner cooler is already marked down quite a bit, but you can use the promo code GOAIRC to receive an additional $10 off with your purchase.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $79 at DailySteals

If you’re entering a new workplace where Excel is on the menu and you’re feeling nervous, then maybe you should get The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows while it’s on sale for $79. Sure, it’s a lot of words, but it’ll give you access to not only a lifetime license for Office Pro Plus, but also includes a range of courses to access that’ll help you become a spreadsheet wizard, which is a lot more useful than you might think. This is a great program to add to your workspace setup. Easy to use and well worth every penny.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $79 at StackSocial

At this point in life, having a Bluetooth speaker at your disposal is a must. Nowadays they are extremely affordable so you can blast your favorite tunes in every setting to set the mood. For a measly $25, the OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect bang for your buck. With booming sound via the proprietary passive bass radiator and up to 100 feet of Bluetooth connectivity, plant this speaker anywhere and play beautiful music to serenade your guests. Its IPX5 water-resistant rating allows you to play music in the shower and any other setting where it might get splashed. With a battery life of up to 14 hours, keep the party going through the day and night on one charge. Save 31% now.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $25 at Amazon

When you toss and turn during the night and wake up with a stiff neck or sore shoulders in the morning, it makes for a horrible start to the day. Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillows, both the Original and Adjustable Shredded Foam flavors, keep you asleep and assist in giving you that time to recharge your figurative batteries. These luxurious bamboo pillows are stuffed with a proprietary mix of shredded memory foam that can be soft or firm. They’re put through stringent third-party testing to guarantee quality assurance and are both Certi-PUR-US and GreenGuard Gold Certified. Keep those sweating nightmares to a minimum with the Kool-Flow technology. (But we have to warn you, punching these pillows is not satisfying due to the quality materials they’re made from.) Save up to 63% on one today between the original discounts and the coupons on the page, and make sure you snooze and don’t lose.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Snuggle-Pedic Original Memory Foam Pillow for $34 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Snuggle-Pedic Adjusted Shredded Memory Foam Pillow for $51 at Amazon

Now that summer has officially arrived, it’s time to upgrade your seasonal wardrobe accordingly. We recommend starting with the JACHS NY Summer Pack. JACHS NY has about 200 (seriously) options to choose from, spanning stretch shorts, polos, short-sleeved shirts, cozy henleys, t-shirts, and more. Enter our exclusive promo code 3PK at checkout to grab three styles for just $69, plus free returns if there’s anything you don’t love. But with a sale on everything from classic colors to playful prints, it’s unlikely you’ll need to return anything. The sale runs through Wednesday, June 29, so you have just over a week to experiment with new patterns and shorter inseams at this very nice price.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $69 at JACHS NY

Finding a cheap flight with Dollar Flight Club’s Premium Plus subscription is easy — once you’re signed up, just set your home airport and watch the deals roll in straight to your inbox. Once you see one you’re interested in, book it and save up to $2,000/trip with their incredible deals. For the amount of flights you’re going to book over your lifetime, the $99 subscription fee — currently 94% off from the usual price of $1,690 — is going to pay for itself over and over again. Better yet, they are currently giving away a chance to win $5,000 towards a dream vacation. Anyone can enter the giveaway for free, but with a purchase of Dollar Flight Club’s Premium Plus subscription, you get five entries into the giveaway. The Premium Plus subscription sends deals in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class. The deals range from domestic flights, international ones, and even mistake fares from your home airports. You’ll also get discounts up to 50% from Dollar Flights Club’s partners such as Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, Huckberry, and more so you’ll have everything you need for your upcoming destination, as well as access to tips on how to travel smarter from travel experts. Ever had a dream getaway in mind only to find that the flight prices were out of your budget? Never again!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $99 at StackSocial

Other Products We Love



TECH

Storage

Power

Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

Software & Services

PC Parts

Mobile Devices

Photography

GAMING

Consoles

Peripherals

PC

PlayStation



Xbox

Nintendo Switch



Toys & Board Games

HOME

Home Goods

Smart Home

Google Nest Smart Thermostat | $99

Creality Ender 3 3D Printer + $50 Gift Card | $170 | Newegg



Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid | $250 | Amazon

Tools & Auto

LIFESTYLE



Apparel



Health, Beauty, & Grooming

Camping & Outdoors

Cuisinart Deluxe BBQ Tool Set | $40

Dynatrap XL One Acre Insect Trap | $112 | Bed Bath & Beyond

Ruko F11 Foldable 4K GPS Drone | $208 | Clip Coupon

Fitness



MEDIA

Online Courses

Movies & TV

Community: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] | $34 | Amazon

Books & Comics