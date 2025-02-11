These LEGO Flower Sets Make the Perfect Valentine's Gift

Imagine this: you wake up to a stunning flower bouquet waiting for you on Valentine’s Day. It brings you so much joy every time you see it, but after a week, you’re forced to throw those beautiful representations of love directly in the trash (unless you learn how to press flowers, in which case this is not for you). But what if we told you there’s a better way? Over the years, LEGO has released tons of floral arrangements ranging from wildflowers to cherry blossom trees. These sets both eliminate the sadness of throwing away flowers, and can double as a Valentine’s LEGO building date. Gen Z caught onto the “forever bouquet” a while ago, so why not ditch the wilting petals and give your love an adorable and fun set that they’ll cherish for years to come?

LEGO Icons Succulents

Advertisement

If your sweetheart has a love for the spiked plants of the world, this set is for you. This is one of LEGO’s smaller floral sets, but bigger doesn’t always mean better. This set is perfect to place on a desk, by your bed, or on that small shelf space you don’t know what to do with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses

A true classic, these LEGO roses are the Valentine’s Day flower set. Everyone is already getting a bouquet of roses, but like we mentioned before, this one doesn’t come with the burden of being thrown away once their beauty is gone. Plus, you can customize the petals to show the three different stages of flowering from bud to full bloom.

Advertisement

LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Flowers in Watering Can

Advertisement

LEGO has really outdone themselves with their 3 in 1 sets. With this cute bunch of flowers and butterflies, you can also create matching birds and flowers in a rain boot. So no worries if your sweetie has an unknown distate for birds or rain boots.

Advertisement

LEGO Ideas Insect Collection

Ok you caught us, this isn’t technically a floral set, but who wouldn’t be excited to have this stunning butterfly or intricate praying mantis? With three differnt insects, this set is for the nature lovers who might scream if an actual praying mantis came near them.

Advertisement

LEGO Icons Tiny Plants

Advertisement

Even tinier than the LEGO succulents above, this tiny plant set offers the littlest cacti and venus fly trap around, and is so cute scattered around the house. If your Valentine loves small trinkets and can somehow manage to kill a cactus, this one’s for you.

Advertisement

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet

A true icon, this is the flower bouquet that started it all. With 15 stems and a variety of flowers, this set brings a stunning mix of colors and shapes to any space. And we can guarantee no bees will try to land in these wildflowers.

Advertisement

LEGO Icons Orchid

Advertisement

Maybe your Valentine is looking for something a little more refined and low key. This beautiful orchid set brings the subtle pinks and whites of a real orchid to whatever space you place it in, plus it comes with a cute vase.

Advertisement

LEGO Icons Chrysanthemum Set

One of LEGO’s newest botanical sets, this Chrysanthemum cutie includes a stunning pop of orange that looks beautiful in the jade green vase. Like the succulent set mentioned above, this smaller set is perfect for that little shelf space you’ve been trying to fill.

Advertisement

This article was generated by an AI engine which may produce inaccurate information.