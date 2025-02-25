Get Timelessly Stylish, Comfortable and Sustainably Made Sneakers at Cariuma

If you’re an environmentally conscious and thoughtful sneakerhead, you might think that it’s difficult to find timelessly stylish, comfortable sneakers that are made sustainably. But you’d be mistaken. Brazilian sneaker company Cariuma’s founders specifically wanted to build a company that would better serve people and the planet by taking a hard stance against the inherently wasteful practices of fast fashion, while reinventing the sneaker industry. Unlike countless other sneaker companies, Cariuma specializes in good-looking sneakers that are incredibly comfortable, sustainable made – and have a longer lifespan than their competition.

You can get the Cariuma OCA High-Top for Men or Women in canvas, suede, leather or recycled. No matter the materials, the OCA Hi-Top features either a full canvas, suede, leather or ultra-soft quilt upper, unique cap-toe design, debossed metal aglets and completed with lightweight memory foam technology and a durable vulcanized rubber sole, the OCA Hi-Top pairs style, comfort – for $98. The Cariuma OCA Low features their fan-favorite silhouette with a full canvas, suede, leather, or ultra-soft quilt upper with the same design features of the high-top. And you can grab a pair for men or women for $149.



Cariuma’s skateboarding sneakers have been featured in outlets like Hypebeast, Forbes, Highsnobiety and more. And they’re worn by some off the world’s best skateboarders including Mike Vallely, Luan Oliveira, Gustavo Ribiero, Bastien Salabanzi, Kelvin Hoefler, Trevor Colden and more. Their Catiba Pro line was engineered for durability, movement, and the best grip possible. They’re built specifically for board feel, traction, ultimate comfort, and ankle stability with a reinforced flick point for those quick move tricks. The Catiba Pro Lows are $89 – for men and for women. The Catiba Pro High Tops are $119 for both men and women. Of course, they have tons of other cool styles for you. So, get a pair of high quality sneakers – and know that you’re doing right for the planet.



