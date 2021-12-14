StackSocial Premium Learn to Code Bundle | $60 | StackSocial

With the new year approaching rapidly, and with it another annual reexamination of the bleak state of our lives, it’s nice to have deals like this premium coding course bundle from StackSocial to at least give us something to aspire to at a reasonable price. Coding has long been seen as a sort of fast track to making great money, and even now, in 2021, that continues. Perhaps especially so, with the ever-gathering tide of technological integration with our every day lives. While humans still write this code—you know, before the great AI takeover that’s been due any day now for years—you may be considering getting in on the gold rush, and for $60, I say why not? At the very least, it can help you deepen your understanding of technology, and doing so for the price of a night out with a friend or companion seems a worthwhile investment.

With StackSocial’s package, you can learn in categories like data structures, web development, and machine learning, and pick up languages like Java, SwiftUI, and Python. Courses range from single-hour context-giving courses to 34-hour affairs that will teach you the ins and outs of a particular subject, and altogether you’re looking at over 270 hours spread across 27 courses and 2,702 lessons. This deal is only going for four more days, so if you’re looking to get it in before the new year, now may be the time.