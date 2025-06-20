Apple Watch Series 11 Sees a $100 Price Drop in Both Sizes

Apple’s latest smartwatch is already getting a rare price cut, and it’s a solid one. The Apple Watch Series 11 is currently discounted by up to 25%, knocking $100 off its original price. The 42mm model, which debuted at $399, is now available for $299. If a larger display is more your speed, the 46mm version has dropped from $429 to $329. Both sizes deliver the same savings, making now a great time to upgrade. Folks can also choose from a range of finishes, including jet black, rose gold, and silver, paired with bands in colors like black, light blush, or purple fog.