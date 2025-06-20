Apple Watch Series 11 Sees a $100 Price Drop in Both Sizes
For a limited time, you can save 25% on the 42mm Apple Watch Series 11 and save 23% on the 46mm model.
Apple’s latest smartwatch is already getting a rare price cut, and it’s a solid one. The Apple Watch Series 11 is currently discounted by up to 25%, knocking $100 off its original price. The 42mm model, which debuted at $399, is now available for $299. If a larger display is more your speed, the 46mm version has dropped from $429 to $329. Both sizes deliver the same savings, making now a great time to upgrade. Folks can also choose from a range of finishes, including jet black, rose gold, and silver, paired with bands in colors like black, light blush, or purple fog.
The Apple Watch Series 11 brings meaningful updates across the board. Apple has introduced a refreshed Liquid Glass interface, smarter Smart Stack widgets, and intuitive gesture controls like a simple wrist flick to clear notifications. Health and fitness remain central, with sensors for heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen, sleep tracking, and cycle tracking. New hypertension notifications and a sleep score aim to provide clearer insights into daily wellness.
Durability has improved as well, thanks to tougher Ion-X glass on aluminum models, 50-meter water resistance, and added dust protection. Cellular versions support 5G for faster connectivity away from your iPhone. Battery life is rated for up to 24 hours, with fast charging delivering hours of use in minutes and extended longevity in Low Power Mode.