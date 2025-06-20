If you're thinking about writing your own book, you can rely on the help of AI to do just that with you. BookBud is an AI ebook generator that can help you turn ideas into text. If you want to create your own books in minutes, you can snag a lifetime subscription for just $99, down from its usual price of $1,200. That's a discount of 91%, which is a massive dedal.

BookBud AI is a full book creation platform that helps you write, format, and publish fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, and multilingual books from one place. It also includes an AI cover generator, export options for major ebook formats, and support for print and audiobooks.

It has a 40 million character count that doesn't expire. Your purchase also includes full commercial rights, which means you can publish books on platforms like Amazon, Kobo, and Apple Books and keep 100% of the royalties.

BookBud AI supports multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Russian, Arabic, and Chinese. It also works through a modern browser on desktop or mobile, so you do not need a complicated setup to get started.

This deal won't be around forever, so be sure to get yours while it's still around. There's no limit to what you can create.