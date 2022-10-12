Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle | $163 | Amazon
Reading is something that a lot of us used to do, but sort of fell out of thanks to the rise of mobile phones and doomscrolling. While it’s not the same as a book, the convenience of an e-reader can’t be overstated, and just reading something at all is worth it. This Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle is a great way to get back into it, especially as it’s 35% off today at $163. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle features a glare-free display, an incredible battery life of up to ten weeks, the ability to store thousands of books, an adjustable light setting, wireless charging, and can even be used to listen to audiobooks if you need to take a break for looking at things.