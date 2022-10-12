Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle | $163 | Amazon



Reading is something that a lot of us used to do, but sort of fell out of thanks to the rise of mobile phones and doomscrolling. While it’s not the same as a book, the convenience of an e-reader can’t be overstated, and just reading something at all is worth it. This Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle is a great way to get back into it, especially as it’s 35% off today at $163. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle features a glare-free display, an incredible battery life of up to ten weeks, the ability to store thousands of books , an adjustable light setting, wireless charging, and can even be used to listen to audiobooks if you need to take a break for looking at things.