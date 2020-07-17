8 Travel Sex Toys for Almost Every Need

Image : Oliur ( Other

So right, most of us are not swanning off to Vienna this summer to finally live out our “Before Sunrise” fantasies, but many people are traveling shorter distances. And since Vacation Sex is up there near the top of Best Sexes, why not toss a toy in your luggage to step up your solo or couples play?!? When it comes to sex toys for travel, size, ease of cleaning, and noise are factors to take into special consideration—here are some of the very best toys for almost every need.



Bullet-Style Vibes

Joie Discreet Bullet Vibrator | $31 with Code INVENTORY Graphic : Jolie Kerr

The Joie Bullet is a super powerful bullet vibrator—it has 15 vibration speeds, which is a lot of vibration speeds. But even with all that power, it’s very quiet, so you won’t need to worry about the friends you’re sharing an AirBnB with hearing you getting down with yourself. The Joie Bullet comes with a travel bag for storing both the toy and its magnetic USB charging cord while you’re on the go.

Better Love Lil Lily | $20 with Discount Applied in Cart

For a slightly different take on bullet vibrators, check out Better Love’s Lil Lily. Unlike most bullets which are, well...shaped like bullets, the Lil Lily comes with a removable bunny ear sleeve, so you can convert the toy from one with a rounded, smooth tip to one with a rabbit-style tickler. And, because this bullet runs on batteries, the toy won’t turn on while packed in your luggage as long as you remember to take one battery out and stash it in its travel bag.

A Small G-Spot Vibrator

Pillow Talk G Spot Mini Massager | $39 with Code INVENTORY Graphic : Jolie Kerr

For those looking for deeper penetration than what a bullet can provide, this Pillow Talk mini massager fits that sweet spot between size and discreteness for travel and ease of packing. But even though it’s small, it gets high marks for power and its long-lasting charge; it’s USB chargeable, and when fully charged has almost two and a half hours of run time. The Pillow Talk G Spot Mini Massager comes with its own travel pouch.

A Vaginal Oral Sex Simulator

Womanizer Liberty | $79 with Code INVENTORY Image : Womanizer

The Womanizer Liberty is a clitoral stimulator that’s designed to mimic the experience of having oral sex performed on you. It’s small, lightweight, and quiet, and it’s designed with a magnetic cap that keeps the toy clean and hygienic during travel. The Liberty, according to our reviewers, works as both a solo-use or couples toy, making it a versatile option for travel. And, one of the reviewers said that the Liberty was a “10/10 for me.”

Couples Vibes

If a straight-up couples vibrator is what you want for your vacation fun, the Better Love Fiji Couples Vibe is what you want: It’s designed to provide users with an adjustable fit that conforms to your bodies. The Fiji Couples Vibe has 12 vibration settings that can be adjusted by remote control, and the toy is 100% waterproof.

Cock rings are, by design, small and easily transportable. Plus, they can be used for partnered play and for solo play. The Halo has seven vibration settings and is waterproof. It also gets high marks from users on ease of cleaning, which is nice when you’re away from home and can’t toss your toys in the dishwasher.

Masturbation Sleeves

ZOLO Heatstroke | $127 with Code INVENTORY Graphic : Jolie Kerr

The Tenga Eggs are disposable masturbation sleeves—sex toys into which the penis is inserted to enhance manual play. The eggs are designed to slide over the head of the penis and down the shaft making, as we like to say here, the penis looks like the ghost emoji👻. And, because they’re individually packaged, come with lube included, and are disposable they’re super convenient for travel.

The ZOLO Heatstroke is a masturbator that’s similar to a Fleshlight. But what makes it a better candidate for travel is its warming function, which takes the step of having to manually warm the toy out of the equation, making for more discreet play. It comes with a travel bag for safe and private storage on the go, but it gets dinged a little bit on one important factor in a travel toy: It’s not as quiet as you might like it to be!