Mother’s Day is that special Sunday where she tells you she doesn’t want a fuss to be made but you know she secretly desires it. And that’s ok! Moms work hard to keep things running, offer hugs, shower encouragement, and overall give sensible advice. Our moms deserve something a little more eccentric because not all moms are created equally. Grab your cool mom one of these unique gifts to reflect how wonderful she is too.

Advertisement

My parents are the hardest people on the planet to shop for and that goes double for my mom. I finally figured out about five or six years ago how to handle Mother’s Day. I’ve started taking over the duty of planting flowers in my parents’ front yard. So every year on Mother’s Day, I show up with some impatiens, begonias, and petunias to line the walkway coming up from the driveway to the front door. But I always try to bring something small over too just so I have something to physically hand to her. Many times that ends up being a nice candle. Sweet Water Decor has an assortment of different unique scents to choose from with a minimalist design that should match any household interior. - Joe Tilleli

G/O Media may get a commission Sweet Water Decor Candles Bringing light into your life + home

Choose from over 50 different scented candles from Palo Santo Patchouli to Lavender + Sage to Fresh Coffee and more! Buy for $24 at Amazon

My mom is a big “no gifts” person. And not in a passive-aggressive way, either! She truly does not want big presents for her birthday, holidays, or in general. What my mom likes are thoughtful gestures, notes of gratitude, and other sincere expressions of appreciation. (Trust me: She deserves them.) While a simple enough request, in theory, her preferences make it difficult to do what I like to do in practice, which is buy people stuff for special occasions. Fortunately, we’ve managed to settle on gifts like 24 Mixed Color Roses (Farmer’s Choice). Premium flower arrangements are beautiful but also serve as a visual reminder of one’s love, at least as long as the flowers are healthy. Plus, you can always include a sweet note on the card. Everyone wins! - Sophy Ziss

G/O Media may get a commission Save 54% 24 Mixed Color Roses (Farmer’s Choice) Don't forget this year

Instead, save on a gorgeous, hand-selected bouquet of roses that your mom will appreciate. Shipping included! Buy for $38 at StackSocial

Advertisement

I always enjoy getting my mom something that we can do together for Mother’s Day, and don’t want that tradition to end just because we’re not physically in the same space this year. I love buying gifts from Uncommon Goods, and the same company offers Uncommon Experiences, which are interactive classes for your next night in. They have all different types of classes; from cooking to crafting, to cocktails, and more. All their experiences send the needed materials to your door in a cute kit so all you have to do is show up at your scheduled time, from the comfort of your own space. Each experience happens in real time with an expert instructor, which feels more exciting than watching a pre-recorded lecture. I have my eye on the Chocolate Truffles class, the DIY Bath Bomb Workshop, and Flower Arranging course, all things my mom would love. - Miranda Martin

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Now Uncommon Experiences Gift an Experience

All their experiences send the needed materials to your door in a cute kit so all you have to do is show up at your scheduled time, from the comfort of your own space. Buy at Uncommon Goods

Advertisement

I’m cheating a little bit here because this is the kind of gift my wife would like, but we have a kid, which means she’s a mum, which means it counts… trust me. Anyway, with the whole pandemic thing basically having no end in sight, a lot of us have dipped in and out of fitness in that time. It’s much easier to keep any kind of training regime up when you’ve got the right tools though, and resistance bands are incredible because of their versatility. The Fitteroy Home Gym Workout Bands include five different bands which can be combined for even more custom resistance, have a carry case, a door anchor, and a couple of handles too. This is a great way to keep working out at home more fun, and for mums who’ve had to carry so much already, could be a fun way to let off steam. - Jason Coles

Advertisement

If you know a mom who is the first one to have the Christmas tree up and Halloween decorations out this might be the gift for her. Decocrated is a quarterly subscription box to help her get ready for each season. The boxes have 6 to 8 home décor pieces related to the beautiful time of year we are celebrating. The spring box that was just sent out had two adorable ceramic bluebirds and an easy- to- assemble cage. I have these prominently featured in my living room currently. I was gifted the Fall Box last year and still have the moon mirror and candle holders on my mantle. Each piece really has staying power depending on your personal tastes.

What’s special this time is you’ll get $15 off the first box plus a cute limited edition tote bag. And with the summer box, you get to select the color of a fancy rug included this season. Each box comes with a styling guide and if you get mom the annual subscription she gets access to exclusive sales in the Member’s only shop. - Sheilah Villari

G/O Media may get a commission Decocrated Subscription Box Get $15 OFF your first box!

With every season, an exclusive holiday add-on box is offered Buy for $75 at Decocrated Use the promo code 15SUMMER

Advertisement

If I’ve learned anything from watching old British murder mystery shows set in sinister, idyllic villages, it’s that moms love a good cup of tea. That’s where the Asobu Ultimate Insulated Mug comes in as a can’t-miss gift. Moms also forget where they left their shit lying around, like, a lot. That’s where the fact this mug is insulated comes in. Reviewers claim the Asobu mug keeps your hot drinks hot for three hours or more. W hich is witchcraft I don’t understand even though I’ve owned a thermos for like 10 years. It’s also elegant-looking as hell, and the ceramic inner part of the mug makes it easy to clean and keeps that weird metal taste out of that nice chamomile. - Tom Philip

