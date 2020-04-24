It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Style Girlfriend

5 Independent Brands That Are Supporting COVID-19 Efforts Right Now

Megan Collins
Illustration for article titled 5 Independent Brands That Are Supporting COVID-19 Efforts Right Now
Image: Unsplash
Style GirlfriendStyle Girlfriend is the go-to destination for guys seeking not just fashion advice, but lifestyle tips, tricks, and shortcuts - all from a friendly, female editorial team’s perspective. Each week, Team SG will round up the clothes, grooming products and more men need to live their most stylish lives.
I’m very tired of starting every story with a disclaimer that everything is bad, so here is something good! Even while facing their own uncertain economic situations, many retailers are nevertheless focused on helping others in need. From donating masks to diverting their own production line to making masks, and pledging portions of sales to organizations desperate for resources and awareness, these brands are making it easy (or at least, easier) to feel good about shopping right now.

So I thought it would be nice to highlight a few retailers that are Rosie the Riveter’ing a charitable coronavirus response while doing their best to keep their own businesses afloat.

Here are five products from five different brands you’ll look great in while helping to give back:

Royale Sneaker | $179 | Greats

Royale Sneaker | $179 | Greats
Royale Sneaker | $179 | Greats
Graphic: Style Girlfriend (Greats)
Founded in Brooklyn in 2014, Greats is a sneaker brand our team recommends again and again to guys who are looking for a clean white sneaker that’s not from a “typical” sneaker brand. And right now, Greats is donating $15 to City Harvest with every order; just use code COLLECTIVE25.

Their signature sneaker, the Royale, looks clean, sophisticated, and simple, no matter which colorway you go with. If you already have white, the ash grey above, would make a solid addition to your spring and summer footwear lineup.

It’s the kind of shoe you can just as easily wear to a casual office as on a date. Maybe you won’t get all that much use out of them now, but hey, that just means you’ll be able to keep them scuff-free for longer.

The Wave Sweater | $134 | Taylor Stitch

The Wave Sweater | $134 | Taylor Stitch
The Wave Sweater | $134 | Taylor Stitch
Graphic: Style Girlfriend

Our team already loved Taylor Stitch, with its dedication to well-made, functional yet stylish garments and an ethical supply chain. Now, our hearts, like the Grinch’s, have grown at least three sizes with the brand’s #StandSmall initiative in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

They’re sharing customers’ favorite small businesses on the site as a way to support independent retailers, and offering 20% off their own products.

The navy Wave sweater, in a smart zig-zag knit, will impress everyone on your next Zoom happy hour.

What you wear on the bottom is up to you.

Dakota Backpack | $175 | Dagne Dover

Dakota Backpack | $175 | Dagne Dover
Dakota Backpack | $175 | Dagne Dover
Graphic: Style Girlfriend
Along with several other retailers, the accessories company has joined Brands x Better, a coalition of retailers donating 10% to the charity of customers’ choice + giving 10% off sitewide with code TOGETHER.

This backpack is perfect for toting your laptop from the kitchen table to the living room couch, and then later, back to your kitchen again. The neoprene fabric makes you feel like a scuba diver, in a good way (though not sure how feeling like a scuba diver could ever be a bad thing..those dudes are cool af).

Long-Sleeve Sunwashed Pocket Tee | $78 | Faherty

Long-Sleeve Sunwashed Pocket Tee | $78 | Faherty
Long-Sleeve Sunwashed Pocket Tee | $78 | Faherty
Graphic: Style Girlfriend
A family-run business, Faherty makes surf lifestyle products that last for-ev-er. They’re also big on sustainability, with plenty of transparency on their site around their supply chain.

This long-sleeve pocket tee is the best thing for in-between outfits. AKA, you don’t really want to get dressed, but you do want to feel like a productive human being for the day. Turns out the only difference between being in bed and being at work when you’re stuck at home is a couple of feet of fabric around your forearms. Who knew!

Cruz Shorts | $88 | Rails

Cruz Shorts | $88 | Rails
Cruz Shorts | $88 | Rails
Graphic: Style Girlfriend
Founded in 2008 by Jeff Abrams, an LA native, Rails has quickly grown from one single SKU (a black hat with the word “RAILS” across the front) into a full collection of men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel.

As of now, the company has paused garment production and is shifting its focus to creating masks made from 100% cotton being donated to local communities, and available on their site for purchase in packs of five. They’re also distributing 10,000 medical-grade N95 masks to hospitals in hard-hit cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Detroit.

These lightweight cotton shorts from the west coast-cool brand are perfect for around the house, and y’know, outside to the patio. Maybe a socially distanced trip to the store? You get the idea.

Megan Collins

Megan Collins started Style Girlfriend to help guys look and feel their best. Today, she and her team share tips, tricks, and shortcuts to a closet that inspires confidence.

