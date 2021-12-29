iPrimio Wool Cat Cave | $34 | Amazon | Promo Code 20DXSGPC



I’m absolutely losing it over the iPrimio Wool Cat Cave. Crafted from premium New Zealand wool (what does that even mean?), boiling water, and olive oil soap alone, this cozy delight is hand-shaped by the good folks at iPrimio and I want to go in it so bad. It was originally priced at $45, but Amazon is offering it at a 15% discount already. E ntering the promo code 20DXSGPC at checkout drops the price down to $34, which means you can score this minimalist cat bed for 20% off the total. Oh, and yes: The cave is collapsible, which allows cats to lay on top of it instead. All they really want is the box to play with, anyway, but a smushed-down bed is definitely the next best thing. Third best, if we count making one of these for 30-year-old humans as first.