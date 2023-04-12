It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Upgrade Your Sleep With Two Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows for 30% Off on Amazon

This memory-foam doubleheader for your head also comes with a $5 coupon to make the deal even better.

By
Mike Fazioli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
One deal for two Beckham Hotel Collection memory foam pillows is your ticket to dreamland.
One deal for two Beckham Hotel Collection memory foam pillows is your ticket to dreamland.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

We’re big fans of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows, and literally hundreds of thousands of Amazon reviewers agree with us. So when they launched this 30% off deal for two of their new memory foam pillows on Amazon, we were all over it — even before we noticed the extra $5 coupon on the page.

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Beckham Hotel Collection Memory Foam Pillows Set of 2 | $65 with on-page coupon | Amazon 

Normally you would pay an even $100 for these shredded-foam pillows, which keep you cool regardless if you’re a back, stomach, or side sleeper. And would be well worth it, because Beckham Hotel Collection makes some of Amazon’s top-rated and best-selling pillows. But with this 30% off deal and the $5 coupon, you’ll score two superior, breathable pillows for just $65.