Upgrade Your Sleep With Two Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows for 30% Off on Amazon

We’re big fans of Beckham Hotel Collection pill ows , and literally hundreds of thousands of Amazon reviewers agree with us. So when they launched this 30% off deal for two of their new memory foam pillows on Amazon, we were all over it — even before we noticed the extra $5 coupon on the page.

Beckham Hotel Collection Memory Foam Pillows Set of 2 | $65 with on-page coupon | Amazon

Normally you would pay an even $100 for these shredded-foam pillows, which keep you cool regardless if you’re a back, stomach, or side sleeper. And would be well worth it, because Beckham Hotel Collection makes some of Amazon’s top-rated and best-selling pillows. But with this 30% off deal and the $5 coupon, you’ll score two superior, breathable pillows for just $65.