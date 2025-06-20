The Best Prime Day Home Deals Still Available at Amazon

Day One of Amazon's Prime Day event is in the books, and if you didn't have a chance to shop for the best deals in home goods today, fear not. There are still tons of great ones left for you to upgrade your kitchen, cleaning tools including robot vacuums, smart-home devices, air conditioners and air purifiers, and more. Check them out here and then click the link to go to Amazon to close the deal.

Kitchen Deals Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $60 If you're far more inclined to make a single mug of coffee or a travel mug to go rather than a full pot, the Keurig K-Express should be your first Prime Day stop. It has a footprint only 5.1 inches wide for maximum counter space efficiency, brews tasty batches in 8, 10, or 12-ounce sizes, and is designed to fit travel mugs up to 7.4 inches tall.

Carote 14-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set | $66 Prime Day is always a great opportunity for bulk buys, like full sets of cookware to replace an older set or the mishmash of assorted pots and pans currently in your kitchen. One of the best deals is on this Carote 14-piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, which is just $66 after a 40% Prime Day discount. This great cookware set covers your cookware needs and comes in cream white, blue, and black.

Buy for $66 at Amazon Smart Home Deals Amazon Echo Show 8 (newest model) | $110 If it's Prime Day, you know there will be great deals on Amazon's ever-growing family of tech devices. The latest and best model of the Echo Show 8 is one of them, with a 27% price cut bringing this smart home hub and all-around countertop dynamo down to just $110. It comes with all of the features and connectivity you expect from an Amazon smart home device, but the 8-inch HD screen and spatial audio sound are the real selling points here.

Buy for $110 at Amazon Ring Battery Doorbell (newest model) | $50 Another member of the vast Amazon universe is the Ring doorbell, and this latest model of the battery-operated version comes with vastly improved head-to-toe video coverage, two-way talk, and the option of either hardwiring it for continuous battery recharging or simply attaching it to your doorway and periodically popping out the USB-C battery for a quick recharge. It's half-price for Prime Day, a total steal at just $50.

Buy for $50 at Amazon Amazon Smart Plug | $13 Smart can be simple and smart can be inexpensive, as proven by the Amazon Smart Plug that's a great Prime Day steal at just $13. Plug it into a regular outlet, do the quick and easy connection on your smartphone with the Alexa app, and voila — your smart home just got bigger and smarter. At just $13, this is a golden opportunity to spread the smartness all over your home.

Buy for $13 at Amazon Govee RGBIC LED Corner Lamp | $60 We've loved Govee's LED lightshow products for a long time now because they're so easy to set up and control, and the price is always right. The RGBIC Corner Lamp is no exception, especially at just $60 thanks to a 40% markdown for Prime Day. This corner lamp takes up virtually no floor space and it can do everything from simple background mood lighting to fun and flashy interaction with music.

Buy for $60 at Amazon REOLINK 4K Security Camera System | $400 This is definitely not your doorbell camera version of home security systems – the Reolink 4K Ultra HD is a hardcore 4-camera system with smart motion detection that keeps a sharp eye on your home 24/7, day and night, all recorded in vivid 4K and saved on a 2TB hard drive. Live views of from all four cameras are sent to the free Reolink app on your smartphone or tablet. Take $100 off its regular $500 price for Prime Day and sleep easy knowing your home is blanketed in superior security.

Buy for $400 at Amazon Vacuum and Cleaning Deals BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner | $82 W.C. Fields famously said "never work with children or animals," and he might have been speaking for the carpets and upholstery in your home, because kids and pets can be absolute hell on them. But if Fields had access to the BISSELL Little Green, he might have felt differently, because this mighty mite portable cleaner does an absolutely incredible job attacking the stains that come with kids, pets, and everyday mishaps. This is $82 incredibly well spent, especially when you consider the cost of renting a huge carpet machine from a big-box store.

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo | $140 The Roomba is another device that's quickly becoming syonymous with any robot floor cleaner, and their vacuum/mop combo machines get more advanced every day. This model may be entry-level now, but with the ability to vacuum and mop in one pass and intelligently avoid falling down staircases, it's probably advanced enough for most homes. With a near-half-price Prime Day discount, the Roomba Combo Essential is just $140.

Buy for $850 at Amazon BISSELL Steam Shot OmniReach | $40 We love how versatile the BISSELL Steam Shot OmniReach handheld steam cleaner is, and how effective the power of chemical-free steam cleaning is when you're not feeling like scrubbing. The Steam Shot OmniReach blasts tough dirt and crud with a powerful burst of 215-degree steam and comes with a plethora of attachments for any job you need it to do.

Buy for $40 at Amazon Air Conditioner and Air Purifier Deals Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan | $350 It's not your imagination — this has been a brutally hot summer so far. The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 turns any 100 sq ft room into a private oasis of cool air purified of pollen, dust, smoke, or any other pollutant as small as 0.1 micron in size. Programmable and compatible with voice assistants, it's a super-smart Prime Day deal at just $350, $300 below its usual price.

Buy for $350 at Amazon Midea U-Shaped Window Air Conditioner | $280 The U-shaped winder AC unit is an ingenious design that keeps the notoriously noisy motor of the machine outside your window, dramatically cutting down on the indoor noise level. This updated model from Midea is 10x quieter than traditional window ACs, able to run as low as 32 decibels. The $100-off Prime Day deal may be your ticket to some much-needed peace, quiet, and coolness.

Buy for $280 at Amazon Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier | $155 Unlike those popular tabletop or countertop air purifiers that are great at sucking the pollutants out of one small enclosed room, the Coway Airmega has enough power to remove 99.999% of particles as small as 0.1 micron from a space up to 361 square feet. Three-stage filtration and real-time air quality monitoring combined with a $75 Prime Day price drop to $155 make this a smart buy.

Buy for $155 at Amazon Dreo Fan for Bedroom | $85 Power is the name of the game for the Dreo Fan, an 8-speed heat-buster that has 3 modes and 8 speeds and can move air up to 85 feet across your home, yet runs at a whisper-quiet 23 decibels. It's lightweight and easy to move between rooms, oscillates and tilts at up to 120 degrees, and comes with a remote control.

Buy for $85 at Amazon BLUEAIR Air Purifier for Small Room | $94 If you're looking for a way to keep a room free from pollen, dust, mold, pet dander, and any other allergen or pollutant without having to splurge on a giant floor unit, the Blueair Air Purifier is barely 18 inches tall and 10 inches around, yet purifies 930 square feet of air every hour, and does it as quietly as 19 decibels in low fan mode. Blueair's app is one of the better interfaces for control and measuring performance too. Save 33% on this unit during Prime Day.