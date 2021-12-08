Up to $40 Off Nixplay Digital Picture Frames | Amazon



Not sure what to get that grand parent or g reat-uncle for the holidays this year? Allow me to suggest one of these Nixplay Digital Picture Frames, currently up to $40 off at Amazon. Both models are Wi-Fi enabled, allowing you to drop whatever photo collections you’d like, whenever you’d like to add them, via e-mail or app. They’re also motion-sensing and can be paired with Amazon Alexa; just ask your picture frame to show you Collection X from its storage , and it will. Isn’t that nuts? You can save $40 on the 15-inch Smart Frame and $32 on the 10-inch Touch Screen Smart Frame. I would say get them now, before your sibling has the same idea.