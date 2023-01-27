You Oughta Know This Bluetooth Karaoke Machine is $43 off

JYX Bluetooth Karaoke Machine | $117 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Bring some new life to you r next party with some karaoke. This machine comes with two wireless microphones and is 100% portable. Just through the strap over your shoulder and you can take it anywhere you go. It’s got flashing LEDs to create a dazzling light display while you and your friends sing along together. It uses a Bluetooth connection so you can pair your phone or tablet to the karaoke machine and use it as a speaker. It even supports AM/FM radio. So next time you and your friends all get together, why not break out in song—singing along to Alanis Morissette’s You Oughta Know? Unquestionably the best karaoke song. The karaoke machine is currently 19% off but you can save another 10% when clipping the coupon.