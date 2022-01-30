15% Off Sitewide | Hey Bud Skincare | Promo Code BACKINSTOCK15



Your skin takes a beating. Whether it’s from the harsh weather conditions, too much sun, or the daily stresses of life , i t deserves to be pampered and loved. Hey Bud provides a line of products that hydrates, repairs, and heals to give your skin the love it needs. They have hemp seed oil and kaolin clay-infused masks that moisturize your skin without clogging your pores, among other natural ingredients. They also have f acial moisturizers with green tea that has anti-inflammatory properties, and face oils that are all vegan and gluten-free. No need to worry about chemicals or these products being tested on our furry little friends. Save 15% sitewide today.