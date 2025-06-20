Choose Your Own 10 Premium Wines for Just $59 With Swirl Wine Club

Every season is wine season. Do you have a favorite? Cabernet? Perhaps a Rosé? Maybe a Pinot?

It's great to stock up on wine. They get better with age after all, but the real reason I like to keep a stockpile of wine is simple. Whenever I find myself running out the door to head over to a friend's house for dinner or something, and have the last-minute thought, "Ah crap, I should really bring something to this?" Well, I can now just grab a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc from my big pile of wine and head out the door. No need to stop at a liquor store along the way.

Swirl Wine Club is running a promotion right now where you can choose to bundle any 10 premium wines together for just $59 and have them shipped directly to you. Select between reds, whites, rosés, dry, sweet, domestic, or international. Mix and match any style. The site even lets you sort between them all, which is wonderful for someone like me. Get those sweet wines out of my face, I can't stand them.

Due note that shipping currently is not available to Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Rhode Island, or Utah. If you live in any of those states, I'm afraid you'll have to resort to driving yourself to the liquor store still.