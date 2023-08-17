You Need This iPad Air for $149 — Lowest Price We've Seen

There’s nothing we love better than promoting serious discounts on Apple products, and when we saw this one, our jaws pretty much dropped. For $149, you can get a refurbished Apple iPad Air with 16GB of storage. The deal is available on StackSocial (which also sells MacBook Airs for under $400), and it means a total discount of 70% on this 2013 model. You can also choose a higher level of storage (32GB) for $190, or 61% off.

Apple iPad Air 16GB (refurbished) | $149 | StackSocial

This is a perfect solution if you or a loved one wants access to an iPad at an affordable price. The tablet comes in space gray, has 1GB of RAM, and runs on iOS 12, with a battery life of 10 hours. And with that discount, it’s hard to go wrong. Check out these refurbished 2013 Apple iPad Airs for $149 at Stack Social now.