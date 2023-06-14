We are so excited to share this deal. If you’re looking for a deeply discounted MacBook Air, this one’s for you. For a limited time, StackSocial is offering refurbished models from 2015 for just $250. Of course, that is an unbelievable discount compared with any full-price Apple laptop, but it’s also 37 percent off StackSocial’s normal price for these MacBooks.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (refurbished) | $250 | StackSocial

In official terms, this is a 13-inch refurbished Apple MacBook Air from 2015 with a Core i5 2.7 GHz processor, as well as 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD. It’s got an HD camera, dual microphones, and a battery life of up to 12 hours. If you’re a student, a writer, or just an Apple fan shopping for an awesome deal, this is a great entry-level MacBook for you. And if you don’t wait, you can get it now for $250.