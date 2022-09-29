PlayStation Plus 3 x (12 Months) | $170 | StackSocial

Sony recently split its traditional o nline multiplayer service into three tiers to compete with Xbox Game Pass, but I want to focus on the first tier. PlayStation Plus Essential is the bare bones. Do you want to play games with friends online? Cool. You can do that here while also getting access to monthly games. If you are just looking to get online with some buds then that’s all you need and you can save $10 when you pick up three 12-month subscriptions. That’s three years of online play for $170.

