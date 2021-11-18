Up to 33% Off PetSafe Automatic Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes | Amazon



When it comes to having pets, the best part about having a cat is also the worst: They poop indoors and on their own schedule, but you have to clean it up. So if we all got PetSafe Automatic Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes, up to 33% off on Amazon, we could save ourselves a lot of time. The genius invention automatically removes waste while limiting odor release, which means you won’t need to see, smell, or even acknowledge it for weeks at a time. Built-in sensors monitor how how frequently your cats make use of it, which can help you to monitor their health. The original self-cleaning model is down to $99, and it looks great. The domed automatic litter box is $149, and this hilarious peekaboo design is $149 as well. All 3 can be cleaned by just dumping out the tray at the bottom, and maybe, if you bribe someone else to do it for you, you’ll legit never have to clean litter again. If you’re shopping for me, I would appreciate the middle one. Please leave photos of your cats in the comments.