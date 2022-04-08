Xbox Series X | $499 | Walmart

The current generation of video game consoles launched back in Fall of 2020. For a multitude of reasons including global chip shortages, supply chain issues, and, of course, the ongoing pandemic, the inventory of the Xbox Series X has been on the low end. And even when they came back in stock, bots tended to drain retailers dry instantaneously so they could scalp them to desperate gamers with extra cash to spend. Well, now a year and a half later, it seems we’re reaching a point of stability. Throughout the week, Walmart has been restocking the new console at a pretty regul ar pace without the “Add to Cart” button going grayed out for full days at a time. This means you can finally get your hands on the Xbox Series X for its true price of $499. Happy gaming.

