Yes, You Can Get a 13-Inch MacBook Air for Under $400 With This Killer Deal

Want to join the Apple ecosystem, but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg? Being frank, those are usually two situations that go hand in hand. But they don’t have to. You can get away with buying an older piece of Apple tech that has plenty of good years left in it. They stay reliable, even long after they’re supposedly past their prime. And you can get them for affordable prices, too. Right now, you can snag a 2017 13-inch Apple MacBook Air for just $370, which is a fantastic price.

2017 13-inch Apple MacBook Air | $370 | StackSocial

Over at StackSocial, you can get the MacBook Air that packs a Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for less than half of what you’d pay for the latest model. That’s a savings of 69% — and this unit usually goes for $1,200. This refurbished model comes in silver and you’ve got the Stack seal of approval that it’ll work good as new. So if you’re ready to add a new computer to your tech arsenal but need to save some serious cash, this is your sign to lock in a purchase.