Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PS5) | $60 | Amazon

You might be thinking to yourself, “Hey this looks like Yakuza.” And you’re right. T hat’s because it is. You may not have realized this, but Sega originally gave the series its name as part of its localization. The Japanese name the series has always had is more closely translated to Like a Dragon. So to keep with global consistency, we’re saying goodbye to the name Yakuza. The plan has been to make the change for a while (hence Yakuza 7 being titled Yakuza: Like a Dragon in the West). And now, the next release in the series is officially titled Like a Dragon: Ishin! You can pre-order the game now for $60 and it is set to release on February 21, 2023.