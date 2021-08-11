Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black) | $50 | Microsoft, Amazon

New consoles means new controllers. While Sony got fancy with the DualSense, the new Xbox Series X|S controller is much simpler. It’s exactly what you’ve come to expect from an Xbox controller over the years, and that’s not a knock against it. The new Xbox Wireless Controller feels natural with its lightweight design, textured triggers, and hybrid D-pad. It’s also Bluetooth enabled, making it easy to switch it over to your computer. Even if you don’t have an Xbox, it’s a great choice for PC or mobile gamers looking for a solid controller. Microsoft is currently running a sale on the carbon black Xbox Wireless Controller for only $50. That’s $10 off the usual price, so it’s a good time for anybody with local multiplayer ambitions to stock up.



This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 1/08/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 8/11/2021.