Calvin Klein Men’s Luxe Pima Cotton Multipack Boxer Brief | $29 | Amazon

Fellas, please replace your underwear. They’re starting to look like Peter Parker’s mask at the end of a Spider-Man movie. Get something soft yet durable and that happens to be part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—like this 3-pack from Calvin Klein. These boxer briefs are made from a pima cotton to be breathable and comfortable. They are designed to stay in place and keep your bits in place. And you can get them for just $29.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $29 at Amazon

Not interested in this deal? Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has tons of other great deals, up to 8 0% off.