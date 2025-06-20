Save $50 on the Latest Model of the Ring Doorbell Plus at StackSocial
Upgrade your door cam with better HD video, 2-way talk, and Alexa Greetings and save 33% in this $100 deal.
A brand-new current-gen Ring Doorbell Plus can be had for $50 off at StackSocial right now.
If you're still answering your doorbell in person without any idea who's on the other side, the best question for you is "why?" Over the past several years, video doorbells have become an integral safety and convenience feature for your home as they have become more affordable and technologically advanced while still retaining their ease of use. The Ring has become synonymous with video doorbells, and right now you can get the most recent model of the Ring Wired Doorbell Plus from StackSocial for just $100 — a savings of $50 from its regular price.
The upgrades to this latest model of the Ring Wired Doorbell Plus include 1o80p HD video, two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and an improved connection via Wi-Fi 2.4 or 5.0GHz for real-time alerts and a more stable signal. The Ring Wired Doorbell Plus will even answer the door for you when you're busy with Quick Replies or Alexa Greetings (built-in when you subscribe to the Ring Protect Plan). This is the hardwired version of the Ring, but installation is fast and easy. Upgrade your home's safety and convenience for a great price while StackSocial's 33% off deal on the Ring Wired Doorbell Plus is still available.