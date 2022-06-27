Schwinn Fitness Elliptical | $799 | Amazon

Fitness is fun, but also, very hard. A lot of people tend to have their own preferences on what exercise to do, but it’s good to be balanced, so cardio is necessary. Running isn’t for everyone though, which is where this Schwinn Fitness Elliptical comes in. This elliptical machine has 22 preset workout programs, can track your goals and progress, has LCD displays to keep you up to date on how you’re doing, and has 20 levels of resistance too so you can always push yourself a little bit harder.