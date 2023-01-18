Work-From-Home Even More Comfortably With a Lap Desk for $30

LapGear Lap Desk | $ 30 | Amazon

One of the great pleasures of working from home is occasionally deciding you’re just going to lay out on the couch or in bed while crunching away at some work. It can be made even better with a lap desk for your laptop. This one has it all. It’s got a comfortable cushion to separate the surface from your legs, room for a mouse, and a spot to prop up your phone and it comes in a variety of fun colors and patterns. Right now though, the oak woodgrain style is on sale for 14% off.