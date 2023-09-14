With Great Spider-Man Controllers Comes Great Gaming Experiences on PlayStation 5

Having been pretty much exclusively an Xbox player who decided to get the PS5 after not having a Sony console since the PS2, I have to say the DualSense controller impresses a whole lot. It’s been my de facto way to play through Elden Ring on PC and since the relaunch of the PS+ service, I’ve been dipping into Returnal which shows off the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers as being way more than a gimmick and actually enhancing the way the game works. We’ve gotten a few different color options since it launched, but now we have something a little more. A Spider-Man controller is here.



