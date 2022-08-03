Prime Try Before You Buy | Amazon

Shoppers, start your engines! Amazon Prime Try Before You Buy is a great way to enhance your wardrobe without the usual hesitance of online shopping. Choose up to six items, pay only for the clothes you keep, and return the rest free with the resealable packaging and prepaid label—you’ll have seven days to decide if everything works for you. Brands like Levi’s, Adidas, and Ugg are available with Prime Try Before You Buy—as well as a whole host of stylish goodness. No penalties if you decide something isn’t your color. Sign up now and start shopping!