Wipe Out Undereye Circles With This Cream

Coffee Eye Lift Cream Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

I got raccoon eyes.



It’s fairly common: the dark circles that under your eye. I’ve had them all my life: no matter how much sleep I got they’d linger.

Gaunt, exhausted eyes have a certain romantic appeal in a twenty-something hustle economy. But as an older, wiser guy––well, I’m still gaunt and hustling as we all will be, forever. But at least I want to look well-rested.

The Coffee Eye Lift Cream by Leven Rose is the best of the many undereye solutions that I’ve tried. It’s inexpensive and elegant. And, most importantly, it works.

In the past, I’ve tried my hand at other solutions. I’ve used concealer to cover my dark circles (hard to apply, flakey) and used eye-masks before bed (slimey, kept falling off.) So it’s a relief to get a product so simple that even I can’t mess it up.

You dab it on with your pinky. It’s a one-step process. You gotta love it.

It’s a small jar, but you don’t need much to apply. The long-lasting moisture feels good on the skin and dries easily and without cracking. Plus, while there’s a hint of a coffee scent to the cream, there’s none of the artificial smells I associate with other beauty products, letting me continue to shock and delight(?) with my ostensibly all-natural look.

Besides: who doesn’t like coffee?

I can’t speak to the science at hand, but the Amazon page has a lot of impressive claims––that it’s collagen boosting, that it reduces puffy eyes with elastin, that its application of caffeine, antioxidants and vitamins gives you all-natural healing––and sure, whatever.

I’m a copywriter. I know ambiguous, cheery ingredients can be misleading.

But the claims are different.

See, beauty products are famously difficult for reviewers, because customers are generally impatient with results––minimal improvements often aren’t good enough.

So, with a 4.5 star rating from 468 reviews, I was especially impressed.

At $23, from a reputable and cruelty-free beauty company, this product is a steal––despite the small size.

For comparison, “Amazon’s Choice” version of the product is $29.00 for the same size product––and for worse reviews.

It’s not every day you can pay less and undercut Amazon for a name-brand product with good reviews.

I had a good experience. I bet you will too.

After all: I’m an eye-witness.