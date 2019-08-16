Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spoiler: It’s because a whole bunch of ‘em are on sale.



As excited as I get for summer each year, I almost never shop for new warm weather wardrobe items ‘til August. When brands start stocking fall sweaters, corduroy pants, and light jackets, that’s when I scoop up shorts, breezy tanks, and yes, swimsuits. It’s because 1) I’m extremely cheap, and 2) I know I’ll get a chance to wear all my new duds next summer. I especially don’t want to feel grossed out paying full price for swimwear I’ll be dipping alternately in salt water and chlorine until the fabric ultimately falls apart.

And that’s just fine! Because swimsuit styles - for women and men alike - really don’t change that much from one season to the next. Meaning? Next May when you’re digging in the back of your shorts drawer for swim trunks to pack for Memorial Day weekend, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the fresh pair you find. Maybe the tags will even still be on! Like a gift that Today You is giving to Next Year You.

I know I personally tend to forget that Barbour makes more than just classic English field jackets (more on those in this past spring’s outerwear roundup here), so I bet there’s a good chance you do, too. This striped pair of trunks in red, white, and blue(s) boasts quick-dry material and front-slat pockets. And since pockets get taken for granted by guys while serving as bonding moments among women, I’m including that detail here as a reminder to be grateful for what you have.

Liked Team SG’s neon roundup? Then you’ll love these hi-vis orangey-red swim trunks from BR’s collab with men’s luxury swimwear brand retromarine! (yes, the “r” is intentionally lower-case). With a 6” inseam and a slim (but not tight) fit, this pair of trunks could hold its own in a fight with considerably more expensive men’s swim companies like Villebrequin and Orlebar Brown.



They’re also made with retromarine’s signature fast-drying performance fabric with SPF 50 protection. A little extra cover for you from the sun’s rays and to keep the shorts’ color from fading.

Faherty is what men in La Jolla or Malibu with generational wealth wear when they go surfing. While they can easily afford to shop the brand full price, plenty of us can’t, which is why these trunks are perfect to scoop up now that they’re on final sale. Pair the cool, vintage-inspired black floral print style with a pocket tee and white sneakers for a lived-in look that’s perfect off the beach, too.



This summer, Bonobos put out a line of premium short-sleeve button-up shirts which you should absolutely go check out because they’re all on sale right now, too. The Amalfi collection served as a step up from the brand’s popular Riviera style, which everyone on our team has been obsessed with for awhile now. So I’m kind of baffled that I’m only just now finding out that the brand used the same Italian milled fabric in two different swim trunk styles this season. I prefer the navy tropical forest print, but just a heads up that sizes left are limited.



Old Navy printed swim trunks, $10 (50% off with an additional 30% off at checkout)

These swim trunks cost less than your lunch today. Go wild. Get two.



Can you even write a swim trunks roundup without including Chubbies at this point? Obviously that’s a rhetorical question, because the answer is clearly no. This 5.5” inseam seahorse style is still available in every size but large. Just know that you can’t exchange or return them since they’re final sale, so be sure you’re confident about your order. (Looking for an #SGapproved pair in large? Check out this fun flamingo style in navy that hits that swim trunks sweet spot of playful and stylish).



J.Crew maze print swim trunks, $58 (25% off at checkout with discount code ‘FALLFAVES’)

To be honest, I have no idea what’s going on at J.Crew right now. Every other hour it feels like I’m getting an email in my inbox telling me about a new sale.



Sadly, their clearanced-out swimwear for guys has been pretty picked over at this point, and the “sales” aren’t all that good. For instance, we like this pair of bamboo print shorts, but they’re ringing up at a measly 9% off, which like, what even is that?! BUT! Right now you can get 25% off full price items with an incentive to shop for fall clothes (exhausting, I know). And I really, like, really really love this pair from the beleaguered brand in ‘raincoat blue.’

The mesh lining interior, the slightly longer style, and yes, the pockets, all make this Uniqlo pair a strong contender for the swim trunks you keep in your car next summer. As in, they’re not your first choice but they’re functional and will look good if you find yourself out and about when a last-minute pool party invite hits the group text chain. I like the forest green color, which feels unexpected for warm weather. Sizes are, you guessed it, limited, so prepare for a compromise on color in exchange for a helluva deal.

