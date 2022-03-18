KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription | $40 | StackSocial

Spend $40 and have a lifetime VPN subscription for up to 5 of your devices. You do know what a VPN is, don’t you? No? It’s a Virtual Private Network—basically a scheme to keep your IP hidden from prying eyes that washes your internet traffic of identifying information so that you can browse in obscurity. It’s one of the best ways you can securely browse the internet—it won’t mean no viruses or anything like that, but it’s an extra step to keep your sensitive informati on yours alone. It’s also a workaround to keep watching your favorite shows when it disappears from your country’s streaming services. This particular VPN gives you access to 400+ servers at over 80 locations globally, with support for protocols like IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec and KeepSolid Wise. You can configure it on your router easily, and it comes with a convenient kill switch on Android, iOS, Mac OS, and Windows. Take advantage quickly, because savings only run until 03/23/2022.

