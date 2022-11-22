Best Buy has some great opportunitie s to save on video games this week leading into Black Friday. Whether you game on Xbox, Nintendo, or PlayStation, there’s something for you to play and save money on. We’ve also go a couple of deals on consoles and peripherals to check out.

If you are new to Xbox (as in not upgrading from the Xbox One X) or just don’t care too much about specs, this would be a pretty good option for you as it’s normally $200 less than its Series X counterpart. If you don’t mind doing your gaming in 1440p and playing exclusively digital, hop on this one because Best Buy has it for $5 0 off.

If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2), here’s another small incentive to do s. Best Buy has it bundled with two great games—Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber.

If you’ve yet to do so, it’s a great time now to play through this critically-acclaimed title as the remake, The Last of Us Part I. It just released and next year we have it coming to HBO as a television adaptation.



Once you wrap up Part I, you might as well hop into The Last of Us Part II which builds on one of the best narratives in gaming even further.



Sonic makes the leap into open-world (or technically open-zone) gameplay in his latest game. It’s only been out for a couple of weeks but it’s already down to $40.

In the nearly five years since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild came out, this game has yet to be dethroned as the best open-world game. If you somehow still haven’t gotten around to playing what is likely the most must-own game of the generation, you’re in luck because it’s on sale.



Animal Crossing defined the summer of 2020 for many of us but it’s still just as warm and cozy to come to play as it was then. Hop in, start your island, and make friends along the way.



Saints Row got its reboot earlier this year and it’s the biggest playground the franchise has had yet. Wage war against enemy factions and make a name for yourself in the streets.

Ubisoft’s latest o pen-world sandbox is here, upping the anty once again by casting Giancarlo Esposito as the entry’s villain, Antón Castillo. Anyway, I’ve yet to play any of the Far Cry games so pretty much all I know here is Giancarlo Esposito. And that seems to be exactly what the marketing department is going for. My mom saw the commercial and thought he was starring in a new movie coming out.

