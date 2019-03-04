Welcome back to What’s In Your Cart, where we ask noteworthy readers and followers of @KinjaDeals and @ItsTheInventory about their favorite products, their shopping habits, and their deal hunting acumen. This week, we’re chatting with David “GrandPOObear” Hunt, “The People’s Speedrunner,” and one of gaming’s most talented Super Mario World and Mario Maker streamers. Once you’re done reading, be sure to follow him on Twitter, and subscribe to his Twitch channel.



You follow Kinja Deals on Twitter, but do you consider yourself a deal hunter? Do you look for deals on products that you’ve decided to buy, or do you buy most products because you saw a deal?

I do consider myself a deal hunter, especially for items for streaming that I would say are more “quality of life upgrades.” I always want to make sure I’m not overpaying, so I’ll put things in the “save for later” spot often, and also check on Kinja Deals to see if I anything catches my eye. With that said, I’ll for sure drop some cash if the deal is too sweet to pass up! I would say I am 70% looking for deals on stuff I want to buy already, and 30% buying because I saw a deal.

What’s the best deal you’ve ever gotten?

Best deal I have ever gotten? Whoo that is hard. It would probably be from World 8, which sold me a few CRT TVs for an event that I was holding for next to nothing. CRT TVs are generally free on the side of the road, but when you are a classic gamer and need them right away, you’re willing to shell out just about anything for them.

Favorite place to shop online? How about in person?

Online, it has to be Amazon and Etsy. Amazon just has so many things, and Etsy is great for one of a kind items that you (hopefully) will never see anybody else own. I am really big into custom painted gaming consoles, and it’s a great place to find artists for that. In person? Probably this shop called The Warp Zone in South Lake Tahoe, where I used to live. It’s a great videogame store owned and operated by some really awesome people, and they always went out of their way to make sure I would be hooked up on cool items.

What’s the biggest purchase you’ve ever made online? Was it worth it?

I actually bought my wife’s wedding ring online, which was the scariest thing I have ever done. It even got shipped in an envelope which made it even more nerve wracking. Luckily, it was real, and she loved it. I have also bought just about every PC part for the last 2 years online as well, and that adds up to a bit more then her ring now at this point.

Whoa, where’d you buy the ring?

I bought it from Zales online actually, and I did it simply due to it being easier. I knew my wife’s fit and cut so it made much more sense to shop around online, as what she wanted, she was very specific, and she made sure I knew.

What’s something you bought recently that really exceeded your expectations?

I recently purchased a setup that allows me to move my stream camera remotely from my phone, giving my stream this really high boost of professional quality. It’s gone above and beyond all expectations.

What’d you use to build it?

I actually want to keep the moving cam system private. I’ve only ever seen one other streamer with it, and kinda want to keep it that way.

On the flipside, what was the worst purchase you’ve made recently? Anything you had to return?

I had to return three different tripods recently as they were not the ones shown in the picture. That was a frustrating experience to say the least.

What’s the best gift you’ve received recently?

The best gift I have recieved recently would have to be a Pac Man machine/mini fridge from Red Bull. I am pretty sure I am the only human that has one of those machines in their home at the moment.

If you can remember, what’s the last purchase you made through Kinja Deals or The Inventory?

The last thing I purchased through Kinja was Super Mario Maker 2 preorder, just yesterday. Had to save those four dollars. The funny part is, I’ll also buy it digitally as well, but I had to have a physical copy for my collection.

Do you get most of your gear and games from sponsors, or are you ever in the market for gaming deals?

I actually have turned down all sponsorships besides Red Bull in the last year, so I buy all my equipment. I’m always in the market for good deals. I shopped for months for a Sony a6000 cam before finding the right price. I always try to get games on sale when possible. I am pretty frugal, honestly.

Do you like to collect credit card points when you shop? What are your go-to cards?

Has to be my Alaska Airlines Visa Signature Card. I use it for all business expenses, then use the points to travel to charity events. (When it’s for charity, I never make them eat that cost). It works out great, and since we pay it off totally each month, we never see the interest. Last year, my wife and I used the points to cover our first first class tickets to make a work trip feel more like a date trip.

Are there any items that you want to buy, but just can’t pull the trigger on? Anything you keep abandoning in your cart?

There’s this custom NES that looks like it’s inside a treasure chest from Legend of Zelda that I’ve almost bought about 50 times now, but just can not pull the trigger. It is wildly expensive, and it’ll never get used as I have five NES consoles at home already, but it’s just so cool. If I ever hit the lottery, I’ll blow it all on custom consoles.

What are the last three items in your Amazon order history? Bonus points if you include a screenshot.

Baby clothes, a phone dock so I can use an app while streaming, and a tripod.