What Our Reader Bought Last Week

The holidays are approaching fast, which means gift shopping starts right now. You don't want to wait until the last minute and be scrounging for whatever's left that can meet your needed delivery date. Get it out of the way now so you can have a stress-free November and December.

But where to start? Everyone has different needs and interests. Though if you want a push in the right direction, you can take a look at some of the hot items our readers bought last week.

Any of these would make a fine gift for any friend, family member, or loved one.

Soundcore Space A40 Earbuds | 44% off Noise-cancelling headphones are finally reaching that point where they stop being a luxury and start being an expectation. The price of ANC headphones has come down dramatically in the last few years. You can set yourself or a loved one up with this pair from Soundcore by Anker. They have hi-res sound, a comfortable fit, and can last up to 50 hours on a single charge.

See for $45 at Amazon Anker Nano Charging Station | 24% off Staying in the Anker family, this charging station can allow you to expand a single outlet's capabilities to let your charge multiple devices at once. It features a long 5-foot cord so the adapter can easily be placed atop a nightstand. Plug into the two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, or two USB-C ports and achieve high speed charging of up to 67W for phones, tablets, and laptops. Comes in white, black, or blue.

See for $38 at Amazon Alen BreatheSmart FLEX | $100 off Breathe fresh air in your home with an air purifier that is solely focused on cleaning your air. The Alen BreatheSmart FLEX combats allergens, smoke, odor, and more. You can get it in a stylish color to match your home's aesthetic. Perhaps you prefer the oak pattern finish to the standard white.

See for $250 at Alen Allbirds Men’s Runner NZ | $45 off Allbirds are some of the most comfortable everyday sneakers you can get. The Wool Runners are waterproof, so you can wear them in rain or shine. They come in an array of stylish, natural color combinations, like a weathered brown or a stony cream

See for $105 at Allbirds Sephora Collection Advent Calendar | 66% off With the holidays coming up, why not treat yourself to a gift while you're at it? This Advent calendar from Sephora contains 24 surprises across its line of beauty, makeup, skincare, accessories, and bath products. Enjoy a new piece of the collection each day of December, leading up to Christmas.

See for $55 at Sephora Ontel Battery Daddy Storage Do you have an adult son or daughter who's living on their own? Small ammenities makes for wonderful gifts because you and I both know they're are things they're forgetting to stock up on. Batteries might be just that, and it's always good to have some extra on hand. This case is able to store up to 180 batteries of various kinds.

See for $20 at Amazon ASUS Chromebook CM30 | 51% off This versatile touchscreen ASUS Chromebook measures across at 10.5 inches and comes with a detachable keyboard so it can be used as either a laptop or a tablet. It's the 2024 model, which has 8GB of memory and a storage capacity of 128GB. It also comes with a stylus.