The Sopranos The Complete Series | $60 | Amazon

For almost 10 years The Sopranos ran every other show into the ground. The amount of impact this show had during those times is still present today. I can almost guarantee you every person you know has used a phrase or word from this show. The genius script and production of this show is a must-watch and re-watch. The Sopranos is truly a timeless masterpiece. I don’t think there will ever be another time in my life where I feel sympathy for a character who consistently kills people. Although Tony is the tough murderous “Boss” he has a big heart. This complete series is a must-own. There are so many classic scenes and episodes that will live on forever. Plus, you need to tune in or refresh your mind before you watch the “Many Saints of Newark” movie, a prequel about a young Tony Soprano. You are going to want to be “clipped” if you don’t take advantage of this huge $110 off deal.