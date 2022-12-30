We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A fresh start is around the corner, so if you want to start juicing, doing yoga, or pumping iron, now is the perfect time. Here are some deals that can propel you to your New Year’s wellness goals one step at a time.

Do you even juice, bro? Sorry, I haven’t updated my cultural references in a few years. This juicer is perfect for streamlining your fruit and veggie intake into one delicious drink in the morning. Get your vitamin C on for $10 off !

These non-slip dumbbells are a perfect way to dip your foot into the waters of fitness in 2023. They won’t damage your floor, they’re perfect for aerobics, and they’re 25% off.

Stretch out in 2023 by introducing a yoga habit into your daily routine. This 1" thick mat is comfortable, on sale, and perfect for getting started.

This is a great exercise bike if you want to be able to store your workout equipment in a closet or under a bed instead of leaving it out as a permanent clothes hanger. It’s normally $180, but you can get it right now on Amazon for just $107.

Start tracking workouts, sleep habits, and your heart rate with this affordable option from Fitbit. Save 20% and gain invaluable knowledge of what’s going on with your body. Not sure how far you walked? Fitbit can help with that. Heart rate up after your work out ? Must have been a good one. Or maybe you have a crush on somebody at the gym . It doesn’t have all the answers, but it gives you the questions.