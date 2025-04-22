Sony's WH-1000XM5 Headphones Are More Than Half Off Refurbished

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones provide exceptional noise-cancellation and 30 hours of battery life. If you’re ever caught with a dead pair of headphones, no worries. Three minutes of charging will grant you a whopping 3 hours of playback.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones | 56% off | $175 | StackSocial

Noise-cancelling is top notch thans to the integrated processor QN1. It’s auto NC optimizer can adjust the noise cancelling on the fly from airplane noise to people’s voices based on your wearing conditions and environment.

These headphones are comfortable to wear with their soft-fit leather. They’re made with an ultra-light design, and the headphones collapse into a case for easy storage and travel.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones allow for multipoint connection so you can seamlessly switch between your phone and laptop audio without messing around with disconnecting and reconnecting.



Right now, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones refurbished in black, silver, or pink for 56% off. That brings the price down from $400 to just $175 for a limited time—saving you $225.

